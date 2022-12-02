Retail Billionaire’s New Superyacht to Show Off at an Upcoming Glamorous Event

The year is almost over, but not for the luxury yacht market, always buzzing with exciting events and surprising news. One of the most spectacular moments coming up is the Antigua Charter Yacht Show, and one of the biggest superyachts to be displayed there is the stunning Triumph.
The Antigua Charter Yacht Show starts this Sunday and will continue throughout next week, until December 9. There’s a plethora of fabulous pleasure craft gearing up to show off their silhouettes, Superyacht Times reports, one of them being this Italian sleek beast, the 213-foot (65 meters) Triumph.
Among the older and even classic yachts to be present at the event, Triumph is a youngster. It was launched only last year, and it’s allegedly owned by Chris and Sarah Dawson. Founder of The Range, a retail chain in the UK, Dawson is a billionaire, so it makes sense for him to be the owner of a newly-built, $80 million floating mansion.
Benetti is a name that needs no introduction in the luxury yacht building world. It’s associated with some of the most fabulous vessels that show off at Cannes every year, and it describes Triumph as its “latest timeless, sleek masterpiece.”
Giorgio M. Cassetta of Cassetta Yacht Designers is responsible for Triumph’s ultra-elegant profile, while its sophisticated, contemporary interiors were styled by Green & Mingarelli Design. As you can tell, this yacht is all about Italian craftsmanship and style.
Spanning across six decks, Triumph is big enough to accommodate up to 12 guests. A touch-and-go helipad easily converts into a lavish lounge area. The generous beach club on the lower deck unfolds over 70 square meters (753 square feet). A jacuzzi, sauna, massage room, and fully-equipped gym are all ready to offer a spa-like experience on board.
Last but not least, this Italian beauty comes with the latest water toys as well. Adventure lovers will be thrilled to enjoy not only the jet skis and seabobs, but also custom MATE electric bikes, and the latest Wally tender.
