Restomodded Ford F-100 Brags With Massaging Seats, Coyote V8

 
16 Mar 2017
by
Restomodding is a wonderful discipline in the customization world, and this 1956 Ford F-100 proves it. It started life as a half-ton pickup for the average Joe, but now it oozes coolness thanks to a money-no-object frame-off restomod. It’s not surprising, then, that it’s priced at $86,000.
Currently in the inventory of RK Motors Charlotte, this particular F-100 shows only 3,817 miles on the clock at its wears PPG Seafoam Green paint over tan leather upholstery. Featured in the May 2016 edition of Classic Trucks Magazine, the workhorse-turned-supermodel was built by the current owner to be a nice, reliable cruiser. Based on the fit and the panel alignments, the guy who built it undoubtedly knows his stuff.

The attention to detail is truly mesmerizing. From the vintage-looking decals on the doors to the steel wheels wrapped in white-walled BF Goodrich Silvertown Radial rubber, everything goes together nicely. Look closer, and you’ll spot a few modern amenities such as a rear parking camera integrated into the smoothed tailgate. The interior, meanwhile, might not be to everyone’s taste because of the seats.

You see, those are RV seats with adjustable massagers, which is a blasphemy for many people in the market for a restomodded F-100. Then again, they sure look comfy, especially on the long haul. The faux-wood trim on the steering wheel and center console is a bit questionable too, but then again, this is not a purist’s build. The highlight of the F-100, however, is what hides under the hood.

Ever since Ford introduced the Coyote V8, the customization scene took note and embraced the Five-Oh with open arms. The Mustang-sourced powerplant is a 420 horsepower and 390 lb-ft unit, and it’s connected to an automatic transmission that Ford used in the ‘90s.

It’s the 4R70W four-speed cog swapper, and it’s teamed up with a 9-inch rear axle running 3.25 gears. The friendly gearing is essential to effortless cruising, whereas the drivetrain rolls on Heidts control arms and adjustable coilover shocks. In  terms of stopping power, the front and rear discs are controlled by Hydratech hydraulics.

