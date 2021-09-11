Rendering Fairy Hits the Volvo C40 With the Tuning Stick, and It’s Not Pretty

1 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Enters U.S. Market at $58,750 Before Tax Credit

Fortunately, this ride only exists in the digital world, as it had its pixels rearranged by WinningDesigns on Facebook. Besides the aforementioned mods , the rendering portrays the zero-emission crossover coupe with BBS alloys, swollen up fenders, and no black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, save for the rear bumper attachment.While rendering artists have gotten their hands on the C40 Recharge , customers will have to wait a bit longer before they will be able to drive theirs. The vehicle will hit the assembly line at the Ghent plant in Belgium this fall, and it is expected to arrive in the United States before the end of the year. Pricing will kick off at $58,750, and it will be offered in two trim levels, named the Plus and Ultimate.The Android Operating System will be offered as standard, and the better equipped grade will feature things such as the 20-inch alloys wheels, 360-degree camera system, panoramic moonroof, LED lights, and Harmon Kardon audio.No matter which one interested parties will go for, both feature a 78battery that powers two electric motors. The C40 Recharge has a combined output of 402 bhp and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) of torque, taking 4.5 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (0-96 kph).In Europe, the electric crossover has been available for pre-orders since earlier this year, launching in the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and UK first, and other local markets later. On a full charge, it has a range of 260 miles (420 km) on thecycle, and the battery can be recharged to 80% in approximately 40 minutes.