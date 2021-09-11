Check Out Dennis Collins' 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock - the Rarest of Hellcats Ever

If you want to get behind the wheel of the most powerful American muscle car now being manufactured, you need look no further than this 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock - the rarest version of the Hellcats ever built.
The Hellcat Challenger platform was first offered with a 707 horsepower Challenger Hellcat motor. Then came the full-goose looney Demon at 808 horsepower that was principally set up for the drag strip. It came with a set of drag wheels and a unique computer setup which allowed for changing the motor from around 800hp to somewhere around 840hp.
But in 2020 you could special order the Super Stock of which only 192 were made for that model year. Now as the year is coming to a close, this 2021 model represents the most powerful American muscle car being built stock at this moment, and it comes right from the factory putting out 807 horsepower. This thing does zero to 60 in 3.25 seconds and finishes the quarter-mile in a stunning 10.50. For a stock factory car that’s an astonishing number. It does still offer launch control line lock and a 220 mph speedometer.
This one is owned, at least for now, by Dennis Collins of Gas Monkey fame and it has but eight miles on the odometer. And if you’re in the market you’ll get your chance as it’s set to cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Houston auction next Saturday the 18th.
Production on these amazing cars will end in just about a month. And aside from all the other cool features this car offers, the window sticker reveals yet another surprise. When you lay down your cash for a 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock, you also automatically get a year-long membership to NMCA and NHRA to race it on the strip.
But in 2020 you could special order the Super Stock of which only 192 were made for that model year. Now as the year is coming to a close, this 2021 model represents the most powerful American muscle car being built stock at this moment, and it comes right from the factory putting out 807 horsepower. This thing does zero to 60 in 3.25 seconds and finishes the quarter-mile in a stunning 10.50. For a stock factory car that’s an astonishing number. It does still offer launch control line lock and a 220 mph speedometer.
This one is owned, at least for now, by Dennis Collins of Gas Monkey fame and it has but eight miles on the odometer. And if you’re in the market you’ll get your chance as it’s set to cross the auction block at the Barrett-Jackson Houston auction next Saturday the 18th.
Production on these amazing cars will end in just about a month. And aside from all the other cool features this car offers, the window sticker reveals yet another surprise. When you lay down your cash for a 2021 Challenger SRT Super Stock, you also automatically get a year-long membership to NMCA and NHRA to race it on the strip.