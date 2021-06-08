Scandinavian Light and Sustainable Concepts Blend in Volvo’s C40 Recharge Design

It’s not too often that we get to hear about how a particular car’s design was born and developed, when it’s just being launched (that usually happens later, when it becomes a well-known model), so it’s all the more interesting to learn about this fascinating process, straight from the ones who envisioned it.
While others talk about extreme power, ruggedness and imposing looks, Volvo’s first pure electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, is all about lightness, freedom and a Scandinavian-inspired serene atmosphere. Like all breakthrough concepts, it was born from a single spark of genius – in this case, a sketch. Yury Zamkavenka, one of the designers at Volvo, created a spontaneous sketch that would later become the basis of the future C40.
Then, nature itself came to life in this new car’s design, through colors, shapes and the overall feeling. The large, panoramic glass roof enhances the connection with the outside world and the changing seasons, while the backlit translucent graphics, both on the dashboard and front door panels, were actually created using the layout of the Abisko national park in Sweden. And, let’s not forget the Fjord Blue color, inspired by the Scandinavian west coast, which continues from the car’s exterior to its interior, through carefully-integrated design elements.
Developing a fully-electric car was only one part of the sustainability goal, according to Volvo. The interior had to reflect that as well, which is why renewable and recycled materials were used. C40 is the first Volvo car to have a leather-free interior, with 2 upholstery options – one made of natural wool fibers and the other one made of eco-suede and a micro-tech material. Even the carpet is made of recycled plastic bottles.
Apart from using sustainable materials and deriving inspiration from nature, the C40 Recharge also had to reflect its innovative character at a symbolic level. Built upon the XC40's platform, but with a sleek silhouette, the C40 expresses confidence, while also being a lot sportier-looking.
