Renault Teases Concept Car With Internal Combustion Engine That Runs on Hydrogen

Renault has published a teaser image of an upcoming concept car. It is yet to be named, but the French marque has already specified the fact that it has a hydrogen engine, which means that it burns the gas instead of conventional fuel to achieve an emission reduction.
The concept vehicle that Renault teases through this image is set to be revealed in May, but the Parisian marque has not specified if or when it will be transformed into a production vehicle.
The brand has yet to launch an FCEV, and this teased model seems to be different from an FCEV because it mentions the term engine next to hydrogen, instead of mentioning "fuel cell." However, it does contradict the company's plans past 2030, so it is reasonable to understand confusion at this point.
Renault would not be the first brand to have a concept vehicle that features an internal combustion engine that runs on hydrogen. The concept is not new, and many brands have already proven that it can be done.
The issues with running on hydrogen were related to the availability of the gas, its cost, and the tanks it requires to be used safely in a vehicle.
Speaking of safety, Renault also mentions implementing technological innovations on-board, which are meant to serve to ensure the safety of the driver and the passengers.
Another interesting element announced by Renault is the fact that the vehicle will mark progress in terms of circular economy, as well as in recycled and recyclable materials.
In other words, expect the concept vehicle to have many reused materials in its construction, which is not a new idea, but one that we are happy to see being done in production form whenever possible.
The French marque also speaks of the accessibility of the vehicle and of inclusion, which leads us to believe that its engineering team has considered making this vehicle easy to use, as well as easy to get in and out of, even for people who face mobility challenges.
The brand has yet to launch an FCEV, and this teased model seems to be different from an FCEV because it mentions the term engine next to hydrogen, instead of mentioning "fuel cell." However, it does contradict the company's plans past 2030, so it is reasonable to understand confusion at this point.
Renault would not be the first brand to have a concept vehicle that features an internal combustion engine that runs on hydrogen. The concept is not new, and many brands have already proven that it can be done.
The issues with running on hydrogen were related to the availability of the gas, its cost, and the tanks it requires to be used safely in a vehicle.
Speaking of safety, Renault also mentions implementing technological innovations on-board, which are meant to serve to ensure the safety of the driver and the passengers.
Another interesting element announced by Renault is the fact that the vehicle will mark progress in terms of circular economy, as well as in recycled and recyclable materials.
In other words, expect the concept vehicle to have many reused materials in its construction, which is not a new idea, but one that we are happy to see being done in production form whenever possible.
The French marque also speaks of the accessibility of the vehicle and of inclusion, which leads us to believe that its engineering team has considered making this vehicle easy to use, as well as easy to get in and out of, even for people who face mobility challenges.