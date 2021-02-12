Renault Seen as Possible Apple Car Manufacturer Despite Major Shortcoming

Apple’s negotiations with Hyundai over the production of the Apple Car failed to reach a conclusion, so the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is back in the market searching for a potential partner.
In the last few days, we’ve seen several big names said to be involved in the talks, including Magna, BMW, and several others, but up to this point, only Nissan has publicly expressed its willingness to actually manufacture the electric vehicle for Apple.
Now another large company is said to be the right choice for Apple, with some people even claiming the negotiations in this regard have already started.
Renault is considered by analysts as a solid choice for the production of its upcoming Apple Car, especially given its impressive production capacity. And at the same time, Renault has been a long-time Nissan partner, and given the Japanese manufacturer is ready to work with Apple, the Cupertino-based tech giant could eventually go for a more complex partnership that would involve both automakers.
But the bigger problem should a Renault collaboration be discussed is the French brand’s production capacity. While Renault does have the resources to mass-produce the Apple Car, most of its facilities are located in Europe and a few other countries, whereas Apple is specifically eyeing United States operations.
As part of the negotiations with Hyundai, Apple has reportedly insisted on the production of the Apple Car in the United States, and the company has even proposed setting up its very own facility for this purpose. Eventually, Apple and Hyundai discussed the U.S. production of the Apple Car at Kia’s plant in Georgia, but as we said, the negotiations failed to reach any conclusion.
At this point, Apple is still considering all these scenarios, so while Renault, Nissan, and BWM are all big partners that could handle such a critical project, it’s very clear the Cupertino-based firm wants to plan every little detail in advance. As a result, expect more speculation on the current talks to make the rounds rather sooner than later.
