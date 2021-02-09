Apple Car Production May Be Handled by Small Automaker or Contract Manufacturer

Despite gigantic flops and questionable business practices, Apple is a trillion-dollar company with huge ambitions. Not content with the commercial success of the iPhone and Intel-beating chips based on the ARM architecture, the Cupertino-based giant is eyeing the automotive industry with Project Titan.
Better known as the Apple Car, the autonomous EV was reportedly approved by Tim Cook in 2014 with vice president Steve Zadesky at the helm. Fast forward to 2021, and South Korean media reported that Hyundai would build the vehicle at the Kia production plant in West Point, Georgia.
Hyundai confirmed that it’s collaborating with Apple only recently, then denied the collaboration because the iPhone maker doesn’t like this kind of information out in the open. The most recent development on the subject comes from CNN, which cites various analysts on contract manufacturing.
“A deal that does not include the sharing of technology, and close collaboration on future products, would leave the carmaker in a situation akin to that of Pegatron and Foxconn,” writes the cited publication. In other words, very successful automakers such as VW may not fit the bill.
“Smaller automakers that aren't able to invest as heavily in electric and autonomous technology may be more open to a partnership with Apple,” highlights CNN, which gives four names in this regard. In no particular order, potential manufacturers include Honda, Nissan, BMW, and Stellantis, the automaker formed from the merger between FCA and PSA.
However, there is a joker card that Apple may use in order to sidestep the biggest players in the automotive industry. That dark horse is Magna Steyr, a contract manufacturer that currently develops its own EV platform.
Magna Steyr has already signed a deal with Fisker Inc. to supply the electric vehicle architecture and production site for the Ocean electric SUV, which is due in 2022 as a 2023 model. The Apple Car, by comparison, is rumored to enter production in 2024 as a 2025 model, according to the latest reports.
Hyundai confirmed that it’s collaborating with Apple only recently, then denied the collaboration because the iPhone maker doesn’t like this kind of information out in the open. The most recent development on the subject comes from CNN, which cites various analysts on contract manufacturing.
“A deal that does not include the sharing of technology, and close collaboration on future products, would leave the carmaker in a situation akin to that of Pegatron and Foxconn,” writes the cited publication. In other words, very successful automakers such as VW may not fit the bill.
“Smaller automakers that aren't able to invest as heavily in electric and autonomous technology may be more open to a partnership with Apple,” highlights CNN, which gives four names in this regard. In no particular order, potential manufacturers include Honda, Nissan, BMW, and Stellantis, the automaker formed from the merger between FCA and PSA.
However, there is a joker card that Apple may use in order to sidestep the biggest players in the automotive industry. That dark horse is Magna Steyr, a contract manufacturer that currently develops its own EV platform.
Magna Steyr has already signed a deal with Fisker Inc. to supply the electric vehicle architecture and production site for the Ocean electric SUV, which is due in 2022 as a 2023 model. The Apple Car, by comparison, is rumored to enter production in 2024 as a 2025 model, according to the latest reports.