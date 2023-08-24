Refreshed 2024 Mercedes EQB Debuts Starry Grille, Plug & Charge Tech, New-Gen MBUX

Mercedes-EQ considers that their updated EQB crossover SUV with zero emissions is more intelligent and fresher thanks to all of their subtle enhancements that touch on the looks, the technology, and high-tech features.
In case you thought the sixth-gen W214 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was a little kitschy with the three-pointed star pattern of the LED taillights, prepare to run amok crying your undying outrage at the sight of the facelifted 2024 Mercedes EQB all-electric compact crossover SUV – which just debuted with the black panel surface of the grille dropping the horizontal chrome lines in favor of countless little MB stars.
That's in addition to the main one that forms the brand's emblem, of course. Sure, things could have been worse – they could have had the black panel surface with illuminated starry patterns. I sincerely hope they won't read these lines and get ideas for an update further down the line. However, if you look from a distance, all the little three-pointed stars just seem like little dots.
Oh, by the way, this pattern is only standard with Electric Art and AMG Line, as well as in conjunction with the Night Package, so there's a way around it. Anyway, moving on, there's also a reworked front bumper, a slightly altered design for the taillights, and a bunch of novelties in the cockpit. The most obvious ones are the new steering wheel with touch control panels and the latest generation of the German comapny's MBUX infotainment system.
Audiophiles now have access to the optional Burmester surround sound system to up to four Sound Experiences (two standard, two as in-vehicle purchases) and an "immersive" Dolby Atmos experience. Additionally, the central display is now standard. Mercedes also offers a Mercedes me Charge Plug & Charge function, whereas at "Plug & Charge-enabled public charging points when the charging cable is plugged in, the charging process starts automatically, and customers do not need to additionally authenticate themselves" because the station and vehicle communicate via the charging cable directly.
Of course, smartphone users also get more convenient access, too – Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both wireless now. Plus, the improved driver assistance sensor array includes a new mono-multipurpose camera and a new backup camera. The updated Mercedes EQB will arrive at US dealerships during the first half of next year with three drive systems and one battery pack option. The base option is the EQB 250+ with 188 hp and two-wheel drive via the front electric motor – it's also the most efficient with a rated EV range of up to 333 miles (536 km) according to WLTP standards.
Second, comes the dual-motor EQB 300 4Matic, offering a peak combined output of 225 horsepower and a range of up to 278 miles (448 km), while the EQB 350 4Matic offers 288 hp and the same range expectancy from the identical 70.5 kWh battery pack. The latter can be charged at up to 9.6 kW (AC) and 100 kW (DC fast charging stations).
