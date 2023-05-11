Redesigned Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Will Debut in Fall 2023 as 2024 Models

In production since 2016 on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, the Kodiaq is a mid-size crossover with three-row seating. Closely related to the Tiguan Allspace, the D-segment utility vehicle will get a ground-up redesign this fall. That's also when the Czech automaker will debut the new Superb, a sedan that indirectly replaces the Passat sedan in the EU.

12 photos Photo: Skoda / edited