Redesigned Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Will Debut in Fall 2023 as 2024 Models

In production since 2016 on the Volkswagen Group's MQB platform, the Kodiaq is a mid-size crossover with three-row seating. Closely related to the Tiguan Allspace, the D-segment utility vehicle will get a ground-up redesign this fall. That's also when the Czech automaker will debut the new Superb, a sedan that indirectly replaces the Passat sedan in the EU.
Both the 2024 model year Skoda Kodiaq and Superb Combi station wagon have just wrapped up cold-weather testing in the Arctic Circle, where pre-production prototypes and their test drivers experienced temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit (-30 degrees Celsius). The press release attached below reads that both have now entered the final phase of testing.
The cold-weather testing scrutinized many things, including the impact of snow on the air intakes and electronics. According to the Czech automaker, the charge port door on plug-in hybrid variants of the Kodiaq and Superb has been designed to open without fault even in arctic weather conditions.
Literally all parts of a given vehicle are scrutinized at sub-zero temperatures, including the behavior of the electronic nannies that we refer to as driver assistance systems. The attached release further mentions all-wheel drive, which is only natural for MQB-based vehicles. Volkswagen refers to its all-wheel-drive system as 4MOTION, whereas the Skoda equivalent is marketed under the 4x4 moniker. Both companies use the fifth-generation Haldex coupling.
As opposed to the Passat, which is due a wagon-only redesign for 2024, the Superb will soldier on in both body styles. The all-new Kodiaq will be much the same as the outgoing Kodiaq, down to the four-cylinder powerplants and DSG dual-clutch box.
Named after the Superb from the 1930s and 1940s, the Volkswagen-based Superb entered production in Kvasiny back in 2001. It still is produced there, all these years later. The fourth generation, as well as the next Passat, will be made in Slovakia at the Volkswagen Group's plant in Bratislava because Kvasiny is making the switch to electric vehicle production.
The switch won't happen overnight, though, because the Kodiaq will continue production at the Czech assembly site. Over in Czechia, the crossover is available to configure from 1,069,900 koruny or $49,600 at current exchange rates. The most basic of specifications comes with a 148-hp turbo, namely the 1.5 TSI.
As for the 2023 model year Superb sedan and Super Combi station wagon, make that 880,900 koruny ($40,840) and 920,900 koruny ($42,695). Just like the Kodiaq, these models also feature the 1.5 TSI as standard, in combination with a dual-clutch transmission flaunting seven forward gears.
Between 2024 and 2026, the Czech automaker will bolster its lineup with six electric vehicles, beginning with a subcompact crossover. A compact SUV and a station wagon have also been confirmed, along with redesigns of the Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe. At the very top of the lineup, a three-row electric crossover will join the combustion-engined Kodiaq.
