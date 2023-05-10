New Volkswagen EA211 Engine Family Will Be Developed by Czech Subsidiary Skoda

The Volkswagen Group comprises many brands, including the best-known Czech automaker of them all. Skoda came under the German automotive manufacturer's control in the aftermath of the 1989 Velvet Revolution that saw Czechia transition to capitalism.
Skoda is – for all intents and purposes – a bit like Spanish subsidiary SEAT in the sense that both automakers offer lower-cost alternatives to Volkswagen products. Think Scala, Leon, and Golf in the compact hatchback segment, as well as Fabia, Ibiza, and Polo in the subcompact hatchback segment. Even though it's not on the same level as the VW brand, the Czech marque has been entrusted with developing the next-generation EA211 engine family for the entire group.
Surprising though it may seem, that decision is backed up by more than 100 years of engineering excellence. Skoda started making engines in 1899 when Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement fitted an engine to a bicycle. That's also when Laurin & Klement - the company that preceded Skoda – introduced the Slavia motorcycle. As for cars, that'd be 1905 with the 1.0-liter Voiturette A.
Wolfsburg-based Volkswagen made a name for itself after World War II with a low-cost car powered by a flat-four engine. Ferdinand Porsche took inspiration from a number of vehicles for the engineering side of the Beetle, including the eerily similar Tatra V570. Oh, and by the way, Tatra is a Czech manufacturer as well.
Even after Volkswagen started calling the shots, Skoda continued developing and manufacturing internal combustion engines on behalf of the group. The EA111 series 1.2 HTP, for example, is a Skoda design. This lump precedes the EA211, which entered production in Mlada Boleslav in 2012 in 1.0-liter three-pot guise.
The EA211 engine family comprises 1.0-, 1.2-, 1.4-, 1.5-, and 1.6-liter powerplants with either three or four cylinders arranged in a line. MPI and TSI fuel injection technologies also need to be mentioned, along with naturally-aspirated and force-fed applications. Compatible with mild- and plug-in hybrid solutions, the EA211 can take compressed natural gas or ethanol.
Skoda's primary objectives for the next-gen EA211 engine family are lower and more power. The very last sentence in the press release attached below also includes the promise of maximum reliability, which is a bit rich considering how bad of a reputation EA211 TSI engines have due to excessive oil consumption.
Known problems further include timing chain tensioner failure, water pump failure, juddering caused by failing ignition coils, turbo failure, active valve timing actuation issues, and carbon buildup on the intake valves. The latter, however, is common across all direct-injected engines. Carbon buildup is easily addressed by running a dual injection setup such as Toyota's D-4S.
The Skoda-designed EA211 will be used in more than 50 models by seven group brands. The new engine family is certain to comply with the upcoming Euro 7 regulations, which are going into effect in 2025.
