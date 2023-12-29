Red Ferrari F12 With Tasteful Mods Would Look Best Under Our Christmas Tree

Yep, we know that Christmas was last weekend, but with New Year's Eve right around the corner, we're still in the holiday spirit. Thus, we will keep referencing the bearded old man a bit more if that's okay with you.
If he was still accepting letters, then this Ferrari F12berlinetta would certainly make it to the list. It is one jaw-dropping proposal despite not being in production anymore, as it has aged like fine wine. And with a few tasteful mods, it can become even more appealing.
We are not fans of messing around with the looks of what is, in essence, a modern classic supercar, but we love the looks of this one. It features new springs that have brought it closer to the ground, an aftermarket exhaust system for a more sonorous presence, and a fresh set of wheels.
Made by MVForged, they have a turbine shape, visible rivets, and a few yellow accents to contrast the black overall finish. They also retain the Prancing Horse's center caps, a very nice touch if you ask us, and they are called the GR2-V1. Pricing starts at $1,850 for a single wheel, and they're available in sizes ranging from 18 to 24 inches. They can be finished in different hues, and they may not be on the exclusive side, but they certainly look great on this iconic model.
The fabulous mill has an 8,700 redline, and if you want more performance, then you should go for the rare and much pricier F12tdf. This is a track-focused version of the F12berlinetta, whose production was limited to 799 copies. It boasts 769 hp (780 ps/574 kW) and 520 lb-ft (705 Nm), can be revved up to 8,900 rpm, and is two-tenths quicker to 62 mph than the regular variant. The top speed is about the same.
On a final note, the F12's successor, which is known as the 812, is about to get a more exciting replacement. Prototypes have been spied in the open for a good while now, and the yet-unnamed supercar is expected to premiere sometime in 2024 with improved performance courtesy of a screaming V12 that's understood to kick out more than it does in the Daytona SP3.
Now, speaking of the car, it is the predecessor to the 812 that is probably more on the lips of the younger audience. Nonetheless, despite being born over a decade ago, the Ferrari F12berlinetta is still capable of making its occupants dizzy, with its ability to go to 62 miles an hour (100 kph) in 3.1 seconds and a 211 mph (340 kph) top speed. Mounted under that long hood is a 6.3L naturally aspirated V12, which pumps out 730 horsepower (740 ps/545 kW) and 509 pound-feet (690 Nm) of torque.
