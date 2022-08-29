Ferrari F12 Has Not Aged One Day, Makes Us Feel Old, Then Young Again

Ferrari's F12 Berlinetta is celebrating its tenth birthday this year. If you are not feeling old yet, you should know that the Mafia game on PC is celebrating its 20th birthday this year. If you were too old to play video games when they came out, you might be a bit aged, and if you were young when you were playing them, you are not as young as you think.
Now, if the game from 2002 that we mentioned is something ancient to you, and you never played it because it was old, and the two remakes were boring or something like that, you may be young, dear reader. And since you are young, you might not know about the magic of a naturally aspirated V12 engine in a road-going Ferrari.
The Italian marque stopped making the F12 Berlinetta seven years ago, and some of us got to drive one nine years ago, by the way. In case you missed that article, do not worry, as there are YouTubers out there ready to film cars that are no longer being made, and some of them drive them on the German autobahn.
In case you are not up to speed with the specs of some of Ferrari's older models, you should know that its 6.3-liter V12 pumps out 740 horsepower and 690 Nm (509 lb.-ft.), which are enough to propel it from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds.
The top speed is 211 mph (340 kph), which is not too shabby today, not to mention in 2012. Yes, it was incredibly fast then, and it still is fast today, who are we kidding here?
While there are Tesla vehicles that might beat it from a standing start, its top speed is yet no match for any Tesla, and there are few EVs in this world that have a shot at going faster than it.
At this point, you might argue that you have nowhere to drive a vehicle that fast except for the German autobahn's unrestricted bits, but you are aware that it is not the point.
There was something that our test drive from 2013 did not reveal, which was the sound made by the glorious V12 motor as it goes up to its 8,500 rpm redline.
The Italian marque stopped making the F12 Berlinetta seven years ago, and some of us got to drive one nine years ago, by the way. In case you missed that article, do not worry, as there are YouTubers out there ready to film cars that are no longer being made, and some of them drive them on the German autobahn.
In case you are not up to speed with the specs of some of Ferrari's older models, you should know that its 6.3-liter V12 pumps out 740 horsepower and 690 Nm (509 lb.-ft.), which are enough to propel it from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds.
The top speed is 211 mph (340 kph), which is not too shabby today, not to mention in 2012. Yes, it was incredibly fast then, and it still is fast today, who are we kidding here?
While there are Tesla vehicles that might beat it from a standing start, its top speed is yet no match for any Tesla, and there are few EVs in this world that have a shot at going faster than it.
At this point, you might argue that you have nowhere to drive a vehicle that fast except for the German autobahn's unrestricted bits, but you are aware that it is not the point.
There was something that our test drive from 2013 did not reveal, which was the sound made by the glorious V12 motor as it goes up to its 8,500 rpm redline.