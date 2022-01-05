Red Bull Themed Tuned Porsche Cayenne S Has the Suspension and Tires to Run a Legit Rally

A short while ago, we showed you an off-road capable modified Porsche Cayenne that surely had all the aesthetics of a great 4x4. But that was positively civilized compared to what we have for you now. Feast your eyes on this bold and striking modded 2006 Cayenne S.
Porsche Cayennes built before and after 2010 are very different animals indeed. Early examples of these SUVs were fraught with problems and reliability issues. Very few are still on the road today as a result, but this heavily modified example still appears to be fresh as a daisy even with 70,000 miles on the odometer (112,642 km).
Cayennes in the S trim of the first generation came sporting a 4.5 liter turbocharged V8 jetting 340 horsepower and 310 lb/ft of torque. Zero to 60 was taken care of in 9.9 seconds and had a top speed electronically limited to 150 mph (240kph). According to the listing, standard equipment on this model consists of " a moonroof, Bose audio, bi-xenon headlights, heated seats, power-adjustable front seats, and driver-seat memory settings. " But enough of the boring specs, let's have a look at the modifications.
It's plain to see that the name of the game was an aggressive and capable off-roading aesthetic with this build for sale on Bring A Trailer out of Charlotte, North Carolina. Aftermarket editions include a Eurowise three-inch lift kit, heavy-duty roof rack, a steel front brush guard, and skid plates, all tied together with heavy-duty shocks and 18-inch Alpha Delta wheels wrapped with 275/65 Toyo Open Country M/T tires.
Happily, the previous owner reports that the lift kit and the shocks were installed only 400 miles before the listing was uploaded to the internet. That should make for a very fresh build with the potential for use and abuse for years to come. The Red Bull decals may be a tad tacky and lame if you're not a fan of their brand image. But there's not much argument that there's a lot to like about this build outside of its "interesting" choice of a paint job.
Inside, the interior is in near flawless shape. A very impressive feat for a luxury car from 16 or so years ago. The sand-beige leather seats and imposing driving position beckons you to step inside and turn the key. 2006 was a time before the industry had buy-and-large given up on physical keys in favor of key fobs, of course.
As of January 5th, 2022, the highest bid on the online listing for this Porsche is a paltry $17,500. That's probably close to what it would cost to service this SUV at the Porsche dealer without a warranty. Heaven hopes the previous owner changed the oil, or that figure may turn out to be even more.
