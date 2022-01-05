Walmart Heiress Parting With Her $98 Million Megayacht, a Spectacular Floating Mansion

Some superyachts turn heads with their stunning silhouette but reveal an interior that’s often outdated or classic, in a bad way. But that’s not the case with Secret – one of the largest, most extravagant megayachts out there, it dazzles with modern, sophisticated living spaces that look better than what high-end hotels offer.
You can only expect the best from a luxury “boat” that costs $875,000 per week to charter in high season. One of the top-ranking yachts on the market, Secret truly looks and feels like a lavish floating mansion. And that’s no surprise since it belongs to famous heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, with a net worth of over $8 billion, according to Forbes.
Heiress of the giant Walmart fortune, Nancy and her husband, former basketball player Bill Laurie, also owns several properties, in addition to their commercial real estate portfolio.
The stunning Secret is just one of their two luxury yachts. Built in 2013 by the German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, this 270.6-foot (82.5 meters) vessel features an exterior by the famous Sam Sorgiovanni and an interior design by Jim Harris. Boasting five decks, the Secret yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests in six cabins, plus an additional “guest cabin” suited for three children or for staff. A crew of over 20 people is ready to cater to the wishes of everyone on board.
Secret has been maintained at the highest standards, including a refit in 2018, and it shows. From the main deck pool and jacuzzi to the opulent bedrooms, fully-equipped gym, elegant elevator, and generous massage room, everything reminds us of the most luxurious exotic resorts. One of its main attractions is the state-of-the-art cinema room, with over 1,000 movies available. As powerful as it is beautiful, Secret is also perfectly fit for global cruises, thanks to a 5,000-nautical mile (5,753 miles/9,260 km) range.
Clearly destined to be owned by billionaires, Secret is ready for new adventures. Although its value has dropped significantly since Nancy and her family were spending lavish vacations on board, it’s still worth a whopping $98 million (€86.9 million), according to the listing at Burgess Yachts. The Walmart heiress will probably go for another stunning beauty or stick to her family’s other yacht that’s equally opulent.
