Red Bull Made Its Most Performant Car So Far, Here Is How They Did It

Hold on to your hats, Formula 1 fanatics, because Red Bull is on an absolute tear! The team's RB19 has proven unbeatable so far, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez taking the top spots in every race. Everyone else in the sport is shaking in their racing boots, with many predicting that Red Bull will sweep every race of the season.
Sure, the competition has some new tricks up its sleeves this year, but Red Bull's latest iteration is a real game-changer. Even if the others manage to catch up, it's clear that Red Bull's latest creation is a cut above the rest.
As for the other teams, it's a bit of a mixed bag. Ferrari seems to have taken a step back from last year, while Mercedes is still struggling to keep up. Meanwhile, it's Aston Martin who's currently nipping at Red Bull's heels, but even they're struggling to match the pace of Verstappen and Perez.
It's no secret that Verstappen is the one to beat this year. He's well on his way to a third consecutive title, although his teammate Perez is still hoping for a miracle. Mercedes' George Russell has already thrown in the towel, admitting that the other teams just can't keep up with Red Bull. The Milton Keynes squad has been dominant in the first three races, with Verstappen even leaving Lewis Hamilton in the dust at Albert Park. Will anyone be able to catch up to them? Only time will tell!
Red Bull's superiority on the F1 circuit this year has been the talk of the town, and while it might not make for the most exciting viewing, it's up to the other teams to step up their game and challenge them. Red Bull's RB19 is a force to be reckoned with, and it's clear they've worked tirelessly to improve on their weaknesses from last season while also building on their inherent strengths. This has resulted in a car that has left the competition behind, and it's now up to others to catch up if they want a shot at the title.
Red Bull's latest RB19 car is the epitome of excellence, building on the strength of its predecessor, the RB18, and addressing the weaknesses from last year. The result is a well-rounded and dominant package that is no longer burdened by weight issues. Red Bull's Team Principal, Christian Horner, acknowledges that the impact of the cost-cap punishment remains uncertain. While the RB19 concept was already finalized, the 10% reduction in aerodynamic testing could still affect its development. Horner highlights the importance of efficient wind tunnels and CFD testing to overcome the deficit.
The sliding scale system further reduces Red Bull's aerodynamic testing capability, with 37% less than Aston Martin until June 30. Nonetheless, Red Bull has a solid foundation to work with, and their aerodynamicists are focused on mitigating the impact of the penalty.
The RB18's weight issues had been a significant hurdle, tipping the scales much heavier than its competitors. It required an intense effort from the design team to take weight out, and once they did, the car's tendency to oversteer made it align more closely with Max Verstappen's combative style. Sergio Perez, on the other hand, benefitted from the neutral handling of the heavier car. Nonetheless, with the RB19, Red Bull has addressed the weight problem and refined the handling, creating a vehicle that is a joy to drive and a nightmare for its rivals.
The Ferrari outclassed the RB18 at the start of the season, but the Red Bull insiders were aware of the car's potential. Verstappen, recalling his experiences in Australia, cited the car's overweight nature as a problem. However, the RB19 builds on last year's car and improves it in every way. The Honda power unit is one of the best in the field, and the team uses its aerodynamic efficiency and straight-line speed to its fullest potential.
A powerful drag reduction system adds to the car's speed, both in qualifying and in the recovery races in Jeddah and Melbourne. But the RB19 is more than just its powerful DRS. Its performance as a whole is what sets it apart. GPS traces from the early 2023 rounds show that the RB19 excels on straights and in high-speed corners while not performing as well in slow-speed corners as its competitors. The Aston Martin has strong traction, but the Red Bull's speed at the end of straights makes it the car to have. The RB19 is a delectable machine, and its performance as a complete entity is what makes it shine.
The Red Bull RB19's aerodynamic excellence is not limited to its ability to generate downforce and speed in low-speed corners. The car's high-speed cornering prowess is also noteworthy, thanks to its capability to carry immense speed throughout the entirety of a turn without washing out. Take, for instance, the medium-to-high-speed Turn 3 at Barcelona. While a Ferrari or Aston Martin might light up the traces in the first phase of the turn, the Red Bull RB19 will emerge as the faster car in the latter stages. Achieving such a feat is not just about having the best-designed underbody to generate downforce but also how the underbody is deployed, taking into consideration vehicle dynamics. Observing the RB19 from the trackside, one can appreciate how the car retains a steady floor position despite the multitude of forces acting upon it.
Imagine a sleek and powerful race car soaring through the air, maneuvering through tight turns with precision and ease. The secret to this incredible performance lies in engineering the car's underbody. Specifically, the venturi tunnels that create ground effect-style downforce must be carefully designed to minimize rotational motions that can throw the vehicle off balance.
But what if those rotational motions could be eliminated altogether? Enter the Red Bull lineage, which has perfected the art of creating a stable platform for maximum downforce. The RB19, in particular, showcases the team's impressive suspension package that keeps the car's floor in a static position through high-speed turns.
In the early days of ground-effect aerodynamics, engineers struggled to keep the cars from becoming unwieldy and unpredictable. Lotus tried a unique dual-chassis approach in 1981, but it was unsuccessful and banned. Today, with active suspension prohibited in modern F1, engineers must rely on passive solutions that comply with strict regulations.
Picture a fearless driver confidently speeding through the track, knowing their car won't lose control in high-speed corners. That's the kind of trust the RB19 instills in its drivers with its consistent platform and stable handling. But it's not just about confidence - the car's stability also helps preserve its Pirelli tires, giving the Red Bull team an advantage in endurance and race pace.
This impressive performance isn't just the result of one person's genius. While Adrian Newey may be the face of Red Bull's success, the entire 1,000-strong team deserves recognition for their hard work. Engineers like Pierre Wache, Rob Marshall, and Ben Waterhouse are just a few examples of the technical prowess that goes into every aspect of the car's design. Of course, Newey's wealth of experience in F1 and ground-effect cars doesn't hurt either. His past work on GTP and Indycars gave him invaluable insights into the challenges of venturi-style underbodies.
And with rumors circulating that he played a crucial role in the development of the RB19's suspension, it's clear that his knowledge continues to be an asset to the team. With a team of dedicated engineers and a legendary designer at their helm, it's no wonder that the Red Bull team has become a force to be reckoned with in the world of Formula One.
It's too early to rule out a proper title battle this year, with 20 races left and plenty of development to come. However, there's no denying that Red Bull has the upper hand once again, and their confidence is sky-high after reaping great rewards from their efforts for the new season.
The RB19 is arguably the most well-rounded car ever produced by the team, with no glaring weaknesses and minimal reliability issues so far. Coupled with the talents of the most complete driver on the grid, Max Verstappen, it's a truly formidable package. Any other driver with championship aspirations will need to perform Herculean feats even slightly to unsettle Red Bull's dominance.
At the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton acknowledged Red Bull's dominance, admitting that it's even more impressive than Mercedes' previous period of domination. Speaking ahead of the Australian GP, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was quick to acknowledge Hamilton's compliment, but he also cautioned against counting their chickens before they hatch, reminding everyone that there are still too many races left to predict a clean sweep for Red Bull. Despite the predictions, the F1 circus is a long and unpredictable season, and anything can happen.
The Red Bull RB18 was a heavy machine, but the Red Bull team prioritized aero efficiency and trimmed down the weight. They refined the sidepod concept before the 2022 season, and the RB18's smooth performance suggested they had mastered the car's aerodynamics. They then worked backward to make the vehicle lighter without sacrificing performance, a strategy that paid off as the RB18 emerged as the best package of 2022.
To understand the complexity of vehicle dynamics, one must take into account an object's six degrees of freedom when in motion, including the translational motions of surge, sway, and heave and the rotational motions of yaw, pitch, and roll. These movements all influence an F1 car's aerodynamic platform and hence, its overall performance.
The RB19's resistance to pitch during braking and acceleration has caught the attention of the paddock. Anti-dive and anti-squat properties in the suspension system are crucial for maintaining a consistent mass flow rate of air under the car's underbody. With the RB19 leading the charge, the quest for perfecting ground effect-style downforce continues.
Red Bull's start to the 2023 season has been nothing short of phenomenal, with three races and three wins under their belt. While it's a daunting prospect for their rivals, there's still hope they won't dominate every race, especially with the tricky Monaco circuit looming ahead. Even with their package tailored for better traction, they could face stiff competition from Mercedes and Aston Martin in low-speed conditions.
