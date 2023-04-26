Formula 1 Teams' Approach for the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

After a much-anticipated three-week pause, the roar of engines echoes once more, this time on the streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
This circuit has always been a peculiar one when it comes to car setups. Forget the usual street track norms – this is a game-changer. The track's narrowness and the unforgiving walls require pinpoint precision from drivers and teams, and the slightest mistake could mean the difference between victory and defeat. Bringing upgrades is a tricky business, balancing risk and reward.
As the teams tackle the 2.2-kilometer stretch along Neftchilar Avenue, overlooking the stunning Caspian Sea, they must devise the perfect setup to conquer the Baku City Circuit. In the past, the usual approach was to bolt on the most oversized wings possible to handle the multiple 90-degree corners. Lower speeds mean lower downforce, so other variables must be increased to compensate. The most adjustable variables are the coefficient of lift and wing area, so teams are stuck on the enormous wings as a tried and tested solution.
The other variable, increasing air density, is more challenging to achieve, and running street races in a vat of treacle is not an option – even if it would create further problems! The Baku City Circuit is undoubtedly a fascinating challenge that requires a unique approach, making the Azerbaijan Grand Prix one of the most exciting races on the calendar.
When it comes to street races, we often picture Monaco as the ultimate challenge. But other street circuits like Singapore or Jeddah demand a similar approach, despite having longer straights. Stripping downforce for one straight rarely benefits the car over the entire track. But Baku is a game-changer for F1 street circuits. The 2,200-meter-plus (7,218-foot) section on full throttle is such a significant part of the track that it cannot be ignored. The following 900-meter (2,953-foot) straight emphasizes the importance of straight-line speed. Finding a balance between low-speed downforce for the old town sector, including the punishing Turns 8-9-10, and revving up the engine for the braking zone at Turn 1 is crucial.
In the past, teams have tried various methods to adjust their rear wings for optimal downforce production. Some have experimented with spoon-shaped wings, with the biggest camber area in the middle and shallow wings towards the endplates. Ferrari and Red Bull ran lower-camber versions of their full-downforce wings to balance the demands of Baku. Meanwhile, Mercedes opted for a straight-plane rear wing, going for a slightly shallower wing to address the drag in its W13.
In 2023, teams are expected to adopt similar approaches, but the process of trimming back the wing to find its limits is no longer an option. The upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix will feature the first sprint race event of the year, which could shake up the schedule. There will be minimal opportunities for back-to-back testing, as there will only be one practice session before qualifying on Friday. Saturday will be solely dedicated to the sprint race. With such a condensed schedule, teams must quickly adapt and strategize their approach to the unpredictable Baku circuit.
Baku's unforgiving walls leave little room for error, and engineers are aware of the risks of bringing new parts. However, McLaren is taking a bold approach with its planned Baku update, which has been eagerly anticipated by fans and competitors alike. All eyes will be on the orange-and-blue garage as the team unveils the MCL60, with two further stages of upgrades planned to help the Woking squad get back on track after a challenging start to the season.
The upcoming sprint race format changes only add to the pressure, with less time to experiment and refine. But every team is in the same boat, and the teams that take the gamble could reap the rewards of a whole weekend's worth of data. It's a gamble, but in the ever-competitive world of F1, doing nothing is not an option.
Previous Azerbaijan Grand Prix races saw teams experimenting with different wing compositions to achieve a balance between the two contrasting track characteristics. They won't use the Monaco-spec wing, but neither will they go all-in on the straight and use the Monza-style wing. It's a delicate balancing act, and teams have to sacrifice some downforce on the straight and some in the corners. It all boils down to each team's in-house simulations to determine which approach works best.
Alpine is taking a chance with a new floor in Baku, hoping to close the gap on the leading quartet of teams. But with limited time to test the upgrades, the teams have to trust that the performance boost will be immediate. It's a risk worth taking; not updating could mean wasting a chance to make significant strides, which could have long-term ramifications. Even with limited testing, engineers are still shipping off new parts to Baku, knowing that sitting idle is not an option.
