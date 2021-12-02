Real Estate Mogul Rick Caruso Is Selling His All-American Yacht, Celebrities’ Favorite

It’s not surprising that celebrities’ favorite party yachts for special occasions or lavish vacations are owned by equally wealthy and well-known people, but who aren’t in the spotlight as much, due to the nature of their activities. A great example of that is the gorgeous Invictus, a superyacht born for entertainment, now available for sale.
What’s a billionaire without a superyacht? That would be almost unheard of. So, real estate mogul Rick Caruso, owner of some of the major shopping centers in the U.S., is no exception. But the stunning Invictus doesn’t only have a billionaire owner, but is also known for being one of celebrities’ favorite charter yacht.
Considering that one week on board Invictus costs more than half a million, there aren’t many who could afford this ultra-luxury party toy. One of them is 22-year-old Olivia Jade, who was leisurely spending time with her friends at sea, even during the huge college admission scandal that broke out a couple of years ago.
Who wouldn’t want to relax on board this award-winning superyacht? At 216 feet (66 meters), with six generous decks, Invictus looks strikingly spacious. A private breakfast deck, five-star gourmet dinners, and a bar on every deck are waiting for up to 22 guests. Designed and built by the American company Delta Marine, it’s just as fancy and opulent as the most exclusive Italian or Dutch vessels.
According to Burgess, where it’s listed for sale, the elegant interior, created by Diane Johnson Design, boasts precious woods and rare marbles, topped with Art Deco accents. The American beauty invites its guests to live life to the fullest, enjoying the nightclub-style sky lounge, the piano in the main saloon, or the ultra-realistic movie theater with stadium-like seating, reclining armchairs and a generous screen. Outdoors fun isn’t forgotten either, from a wide range of water toys, to a jacuzzi, barbecue, and sun loungers.
After eight years, the real estate billionaire is ready to part with his all-American luxury yacht, for $100 million, perhaps looking forward for a new, shinier toy. All we can say is that it won’t be easy to outshine Invictus.
