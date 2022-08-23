Rawlings Flaunts 1968 'Thomas Crown Affair' Mustang Twin, Gives Full Build Breakdown

Some movies are inspired by actual life events, but some inspire real-life events. On a recent YouTube upload, Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage flaunted his 1968 Ford Mustang inspired by The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) movie. The crime/romance film follows a billionaire who steals a painting from an art gallery but meets his match in a seductive detective.
Over the years, the film's first-gen Ford Mustang, popularly known as the Thomas Crown Ford Mustang, has garnered quite the following. Rawlings admits he's had his for the last 16 to 17 years.
The 1968 Mustang is a first-generation Stang designed by Donald Frey and produced by Ford from 1964 to 1973. Its debut introduced a new class of cars in the American market, popularly known as pony cars.
The original vehicle in the 1999 film was a 1967 GT500 cladding chunky off-road tires, a roll cage, spotlights overhead, flared wheel arches, and a spare wheel at the rear. It's rumored the off-road Mustang was initially made for Arnold Schwarzenegger for The Last Action Hero (1993) film, but the famed action star could barely fit in the cabin.
Rawlings featured car isn't the exact unit that featured in the 1999 film. It's not Rawlings replica either but a unit he developed during the global pandemic after leaving Discovery's Fast N' Loud in 2019.
"During that time Covid hit, Chase came along, wanted a job. I'm like, dude, it's Covid, you know. He explained to me his in-depth skillset, and I was like, I've got to try this out." Rawlings explained.
He had a Mustang lying around and decided why not make another replica of the off-road film car. His mechanic, Chase Fillion, did a fantastic job on the project. Rawlings admits he did the entire project by himself.
Fillion used Rawlings replica as a road map from the wiring to the engine, transmission, rear end, brakes, paint, fender fabrication, and roll bars.
The result is a badass 1968 Thomas Crown Affair Ford Mustang twin. Rawlings confessed they didn't spare any expense running the project and that it's brand new from top to bottom.
We recommend watching the video below for the entire build breakdown by Chase. It's an incredible build, to say the least.
