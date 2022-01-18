Rare Morgan Plus Four LM62 Is Ready to Celebrate Le Mans Glory for £78,995

Last December brought us the most powerful Morgan ever, a new Plus 8 GTR limited edition. Now it's time for yet another special treat from the Worcestershire, UK-based company.
Back in 1962, which is exactly six decades ago, a Morgan Motor Company’s representative snatched the 2.0-liter class win at the year’s edition of the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans. It was a Morgan Plus 4 SuperSports – remembered thanks to its registration plate (TOK 258) and the dark green finish.
Now the vintage British car company has decided to celebrate the achievement in style. To properly commemorate 60 years since winning the class at the grueling endurance race, Morgan is offering the new Plus Four LM62 special edition. Limited to just 62 units, it is already up for global ordering, with pricing kicking off at £78,995 in the UK.
That is around $107,722 at the current exchange rates. A true collectible, Morgan’s new Plus Four LM62 comes after an interesting string of launches, which include the powerful Plus 8 GTR or the Plus Four CX-7. The new special edition will be up for grabs in either Morgan Jet Green or Morgan Tertre Rouge, as a particular shade of crimson was remarkably successful among motorsport Morgans of the homaged era.
To round up the exterior patina, the British automaker offers – for the first time on a Plus Four – a standard Heritage White hardtop. Other bespoke touches include the numbered plaque, an LM62 graphics pack (with appropriate “29” roundels), badges, silver wire wheels, or a Le Mans-style fuel filler cap, among others.
Moving inside, the carmaker has equipped the special edition with an LM62 metal plaque, LM62 laser-engraved black saddle-leather door pulls, as well as embroidered headrests or Tawny wood details, and heated black leather Comfort Plus seats. And those were just the highlights. Not to mention there are additional options: soft-top hood or an LM62 accessory pack, just to give a couple of examples.
