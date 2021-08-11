Rare 1974 Plymouth Road Runner Is a One-Owner Barn Find With Uncertain Potential

5 Enigmatic Plymouth Road Runner Drags Turbo S10 and Fox Body, Someone Gets Walked

While we’re not going to discuss the reasons that made the Road Runner such a fantastic model for muscle car enthusiasts, its focus on performance has long been something that set it apart from the rest of the crowd. 17 photos



The engine lineup for model year 1974 came with a 318 (5.2-liter) two-barrel V8 offered as the base configuration and whose performance reached 170 horsepower, but needless to say, Plymouth also offered several more powerful units, including a new 360 (5.9-liter) V8 with 245 horsepower.



On the other hand, those who wanted more adrenaline had other options too, such as a 400 (6.6-liter) with 250 horsepower and a 440 (7.2-liter) with 275 horsepower.



The Road Runner that we have here left the factory with a 360 four-barrel under the hood, but of course, given the overall condition of the car, we really shouldn’t expect the engine to still be in working condition.



In fact, everything on this Plymouth looks like it comes in a pretty rough condition, so whoever is brave enough to buy the car will have plenty of work to do not necessarily to fully restore it but to get it back on its wheels in the first place.



The good news is this Road Runner is a one-owner car, and the



