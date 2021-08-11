2021 Renault Zoe Riviera Edition Has Racing Stripes, £32,295 RRP in the UK

The 2021 Renault Zoe is now available in the Riviera specification in the United Kingdom. The limited edition variant brings a few novelties to the electric supermini, and is nicely equipped.
Priced at £32,295 ($44,713) on-the-road, after the £2,500 ($3,461) local car grant, the 2021 Renault Zoe Riviera is limited to 300 cars in the UK, and builds on the GT Line range-topping trim level.
Some of the things that make it stand out are the Midnight Blue Metallic I.D paint, a premiere for the Zoe, white painted body stripes, an exclusive touch reserved for this model, and new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
The LED headlamps, LED daytime running lights, 9.3-inch infotainment system with satellite navigation, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 10-inch TFT driver info display, automatic air conditioning, part synthetic leather and part recycled cloth upholstery, and others, are also standard.
Drivers will be assisted by a generous range of safety gear that include the front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, blind spot warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and cruise control with speed limiter.
Renault’s 2021 Zoe Riviera Limited Edition packs a 52 kWh battery, which enables a range of up to 238 miles (383 km) on the WLTP cycle. Recharging it to 80% takes one hour and ten minutes, according to the French automaker.
Like the rest of the Zoe family, the Riviera is accompanied by the automaker’s 5-year/100,000-mile (160,934-km) warranty, whichever comes first, as well as an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery.
The 2021 Zoe lineup comprises of the Play, Iconic, and GT Line grades. The base variant starts at £27,595 ($38,206), the mid-range option can be ordered from £30,095 ($41,667), and the top model will set buyers back at least £32,095 ($44,436). All prices include the plug-in car grant.
