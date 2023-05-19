Rare 1966 Pontiac 2+2 Sees Daylight After 35 Years in a Barn

Pontiac may no longer be around, but GM's now-defunct brand had some of the coolest vehicles in showrooms back in the day. Especially in the 1960s, when the lineup included the GTO muscle car, the Firebird pony, the luxed-up Grand Prix, and the massive Bonneville.
We obviously can't ignore the Catalina, which spawned the amazing Super Duty factory drag car, or the Tempest. The latter spawned the LeMans, which became a base for the GTO package. So it definitely deserves a place on the most iconic Pontiacs ever built list.
But not all 1960s Ponchos left a long-lasting legacy behind. You've probably never heard of the Custom S, a one-year version of the Tempest from 1969. There's also the Executive, a premium full-size slotted between the Catalina and Bonneville from 1967 to 1970. The Ventura, first introduced as a custom trim package on the Catalina, isn't all that famous either.
Yes, Pontiac had a lot of different full-size rigs in showrooms in the 1960s. Five, to be exact, because the Catalina, Bonneville, Executive, and Ventura were joined by the 2+2. Yet another short-lived Poncho, it arrived in 1964 as a trim for the Catalina. It became a stand-alone nameplate in 1965 and was discontinued after the 1967 model year.
What made the 2+2 special? Well, for starters, it was restricted to a two-door layout (coupe and convertible). It also featured special door panels, bucket seats, and a center console. Initially available with a 389-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 rated at up to 330 horsepower, the 2+2 gained the 421-cubic-inch (6.9-liter) in 1965. The latter also came with a High-Output variant good for 376 horsepower. In 1967, the 2+2 got the 428-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Quadra-Power V8.
In short, the 2+2 was designed as a performance-oriented version of the Catalina and was marketed accordingly as the "big brother" to the famous GTO. Unfortunately, the 2+2 and its daring tagline didn't catch on, and Pontiac sold only 27,668 units over four model years. For reference, the Catalina model moved more than 250,000 examples in 1964 alone. All told, it's not all surprising that the 2+2 is far from famous.
But I think it's a fantastic car that combines features from the Catalina and the GTO. Yes, it might not be as powerful as the mighty "goat," but it's an excellent alternative for sporty two-door Pontiacs with extra legroom. And because it's nowhere near as iconic as other Ponchos from the era, it's also an affordable classic.
But I'm not here to make a case for a pristine 2+2 that's about to go under the hammer. The folks over at YouTube's "Coppersmith Car Club" recently rescued a 1966 version that's been off the road since 1988. And it caught my attention because the 2+2 is not a common barn find.
Parked since 1988 for unknown reasons, this Poncho looks precisely how you'd expect from a vehicle that's been sitting for 35 years. It's covered in a thick layer of dust, it has plenty of surface rust, and the old tires are barely usable. We don't get a close look inside the cabin, but it's safe to say the interior also has several issues. But here's the cool thing about this 2+2: the numbers-matching 421-cubic-inch V8 is still under the hood.
Pontiac offered three different versions of the mill in 1966, and there's no info on which one it is. The base 421 with the four-barrel carburetor came with 338 horsepower on tap, while the mill fitted with the 3x2 Rochester setup developed 356 horses. Finally, the range was topped by a High-Output variant rated 376 horsepower. Yes, the latter would make this Pontiac rarer and more valuable, but the Carter versions should be exciting enough once restored.
The even better news is that our host plans to put the 2+2 back on the road. It doesn't necessarily mean it will get a full-blown restoration, but a drivable classic car is better than one sitting in a barn. Hit the play button below to watch this rare 2+2 being dragged out of its grave.
