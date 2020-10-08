Rare 1966 Ford Mustang GT Is a Low-Mileage, Nearly All-Original Surprising Pony

5 Ford Mustang Is Preparing To Receive A Facelift, Here Are The First Pictures

The Mustang GT has been a successful model from its very first years on the market, with Ford believed to have built over 15,000 units featuring the GT Equipment Package in 1965, while the output was increased to no more than 25,500 cars a year later. 33 photos



This certainly isn’t the case of this 1966 Ford Mustang GT that comes with the 289ci (4.7-liter) V8 engine developing 271 horsepower and sporting a surprisingly low mileage.



The people over at Classic Auto Mall, who are now selling this Mustang GT, claim the odometer indicates only 9,389 miles (15,110 km), and they are all original.



The car has been owned by the same family until 2011, and while the interior is fully unmolested, it already received a bunch of improvements for the exterior.



More specifically, the Mustang was gifted with a fresh coat of the yellow paint nine years ago when it was brought to Maryland. New badges, decals, and trims have also been installed.



However, while the paint still looks good, there are things that need to be fixed, including two burn marks on the driver’s door. The garage claims they have been produced by a faulty wire insulation in the garage where it was stored, as this has caused a slight melting on the surface.



The 289 engine is paired to a 4-speed manual transmission that shifts correctly and is ready to turn the Mustang into a daily driver.



As for the price, the '66 Mustang GT is currently listed for auction on eBay , with the highest bid currently at $4,350. However, you can also purchase the car today from Classic Auto Mall for $65,000.

