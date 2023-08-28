Rare 1964 Buick Sport Wagon Emerges From a Barn After 30 Years in Impressive Shape

Buick Skylark received series status in 1964, with General Motors also launching a four-door sedan in addition to the existing versions (two-door convertible, two-door sedan, and hardtop). A wagon also made it to the market, though in low numbers, becoming a rare presence on the road.
The Skylark wagon sported a short wheelbase and a non-glass roof. The Sport Wagon (later renamed Sportwagon in 1965) continued to be part of the Skylark lineup, sporting a five-inch longer wheelbase, which you can easily spot by the size of the rear doors (as the rear passengers greatly benefitted from the increased wheelbase).
Official numbers do not exist, but it's believed Buick produced less than 3,000 Skylark Sport Wagons in 1964, and even fewer are still alive.
One of these examples recently made its way to eBay, as seller billrace tries to find a new home for a Buick that's otherwise incredibly rare.
These station wagons have become highly desirable today, especially because finding one in such a great shape is nearly impossible. The car doesn't exhibit signs of rust, with the owner claiming the wagon spent its entire life in a dry climate in California.
Its condition is even more impressive, considering the vehicle spent 30 years in storage. The owner says the car is a real barn find, still flexing the original engine and transmission. A 300 V8 is in charge of propelling the wagon, though its condition is unclear. The share did not share any specifics, but considering the car's overall shape, it's safe to assume everything works correctly. The vehicle also comes with the original wheels and hubcaps.
In addition to boasting original goodies, this 1964 Skylark wagon is also complete. Everything is in place, but you shouldn't expect all parts to be spotless. If anything, you can use this Skylark for an easy restoration project, but you can always go the Pro-Touring or restomod way. Of course, considering only a few Skylark wagons are still around, the next buyer might choose to restore it to factory specifications and keep everything in its original shape.
The selling price makes perfect sense, given that a 1964 Skylark Sport Wagon is a rare find, but it also makes many people interested in such a project walk away. The owner wants to get $8,500 for the wagon, but the Make Offer button is also live in case someone has a different deal in mind. The listing will expire in six days unless someone buys the car in the meantime.
If you want to see this Skylark wagon in person, you'll have to travel to Dinuba, California. It's unclear if the vehicle is road-worthy, but you should still bring a trailer to take it home.
