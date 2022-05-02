Yellow 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible Survivor Is a Hefty, Mostly Original Drop Top

Back in 1953, Buick – a company that is now almost 120 years old – was “just” celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the focus of its marketing campaign was the Skylark Convertible, according to the GM Heritage Center. And, judging by this mostly survivor-like example, they had good reason to do so.
Interestingly, one does not need to be a true Skylark aficionado to enjoy this Buick series. Produced between 1953 and 1998 across different production runs, this was one model that saw dramatic variances in terms of style because of changing customer demands, technology, and taste.
However, there is at least one classic/modern car dealership that feels one cannot ever go wrong with the original 1953 Skylark Convertible, a drop-top that harks back to a by-gone era with poise, sensibility, and – above all – flagship levels of equipment (for that time). Now, there is one unit that will ride proudly out of the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors for a hefty trade figure.
To make sure someone will ultimately sign the bill, GKM has prepared the usual wide-focus description and we can easily extract some of the highlights from there. For starters, we are dealing with a 1953 Buick Skylark Convertible dressed in classy yellow over black-and-white attire, with the interior nestled under “a black fabric, power-operated convertible top.” And with just 20,807 miles/33,486 km on the odometer, there is no reason to wonder why it claims “a very well-maintained, largely original-condition survivor” tale of low-mileage classic car goodness.
Everything – both on the outside and inside – screams a proper 1950s atmosphere and we are not going to argue with the abundance of details and evidence. Plus, under the hood resides a 322ci Fireball V8 engine that, back in its heyday, could churn out a massive-for-the-times 188 horsepower. Now it just flaunts “its correct turquoise engine-block and valve-cover paint” to signal that everything is tidy and original.
So, there is just one more thing to do: ogle at the dealership’s audacity to command an asking price of no less than $99,900!
