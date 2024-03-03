autoevolution
 

Rapper Meek Mill Crashed His Hummer EV on His First Drive

Talk about bad luck! In what could be the equivalent of the real-life representation of walking under a ladder, rapper Meek Mill took his newest ride out for a drive and crashed. Badly.
Meek Mill took out his Hummer EV for the first time, crashed 23 photos
Photo: Instagram/Meek Mill (Composite)
Meek Mill took out his Hummer EV for the first time, crashedMeek Mill took out his Hummer EV for the first time, crashedMeek Mill at the launch of the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV3X Omega EditionHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EVHummer EV
At least, that's the hint he's been dropping on social media. And you know what they say, if it's on social media, it must be true. Granted, that's not always true (far from it, actually), but it definitely holds where celebrities are concerned. And Robert Rihmeek Williams, or Meek Mill as we know him, is definitely a celebrity.

According to his most recent Instagram Story, Meek Mill took out his brand-new Hummer EV out for a spin, stepped on the accelerator a bit too hard, and crashed. He doesn't offer details about the accident, but it was serious enough to knock one of the front wheels off by breaking the axle. If you also consider the fact that the Hummer EV is a monster of a truck, it'd take a serious impact to cause a dent this big.

"God telling don't crash out for the bustas ... ima listen[.] S*** knocked me out lol ... gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh," Meek Mill wrote in the caption of the photo. He didn't follow that up with anything, but he did say on X (former Twitter) that he was "blessed, I'm okay" and that he wanted people to "stop asking me if I'm straight."

Meek Mill at the launch of the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV3X Omega Edition
Photo: GMC


Meek Mill is a passionate car collector, and he often makes headlines for the vehicles in his personal fleet, which he seems to prefer in black only, with just a few notable exceptions. His garage includes a black Lamborghini Urus, a black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, an older-gen Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen also black, a black Bentley Mulsanne, a black Rolls-Royce Ghost, and a black Bentley Flying Spur. You get it, everything's black.

The exceptions include a red Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a beautiful matte army green Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat customized by Car Effex and first shown on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show. And these are just the cars he's been showing off on social media, in keeping with the unspoken rule of "if you don't post about the stuff you own, it's as if you owned nothing."

If this was his first drive in the Hummer EV, it must've been a recent delivery. It was also an exception to Meek Mill's all-black rule, but that part seems trivial right now.

Meek Mill is tight with GMC, or at least as tight as any celebrity can be. He was the main star at the "Hummer House" even in the Design District in Miami, which went down during the Miami Grand Prix weekend in May 2023. He and DJ Khaled co-hosted the launch of the limited-edition 2024 GMC HUMMER EV3X Omega Edition, which is scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2024.

MEEK MILL celebrity car Hummer EV GMC Hummer EVs accident
