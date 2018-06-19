Rapper Jimmy Wopo Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Pittsburgh

NASA Flies Ikhana Drone in U.S. Controlled Air Space Without Chase Plane

A 21-year-old up and coming rapper from Pittsburgh was killed yesterday in a drive-by shooting , authorities have confirmed. Jimmy Wopo, born Travon Smart, died at the hospital from gunshot wounds. He is survived by his 3-year-old daughter. 9 photos SUV ,



The incident occurred at the intersection of Wylie Avenue and Duff Street in the city’s Hill District neighborhood. Police responding to the scene found 2 men shot in a white Mazda CX-7 Tribune-Review reports.One man, identified as local rapper Jimmy Wopo, died later at the hospital from the injuries sustained. The other is in critical but stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.As of the time of writing, police have no leads in the case – or, at the very least, they’re not going public with it. They did say that this was an “isolated” incident, a drive-by shooting that does not pose any threat to the public at large.Wopo, though famous in Pittsburgh for his music, was also known for his troubled history with the police, including drug charges and involvement in violent altercations. In one of his most recent interviews, he boasted about being shot several times and surviving, and he would occasionally post on social media photos of himself brandishing firearms.The news of his passing has also been confirmed by his manager, Taylor Maglin, on Facebook . He doesn’t offer more details about the possible altercation that ended Wopo’s life or whether he knew of an ongoing feud he could have been involved in.“I lost my brother today and it’s the worst feeling in the world. He was destined for greatness and he wanted the best for his friends, family and community,” Maglin writes. “We lost a great person today, but just know I will do everything in my power to make his memory live on forever. Love you bro.”