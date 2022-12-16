Rapper Jackboy Doesn't Think You Should Get Parking Tickets When Driving a Lambo

There is a certain status you gain when driving an expensive car like a Lamborghini. But rapper Jackboy thinks the owners deserve even more perks, like getting rid of parking tickets.
If you afford to buy a car that's over $200,000, like the Lamborghini Urus, you surely can afford some tickets if you break the law.
But rapper Jackboy, who is the proud owner of not just one, but two Urus SUVs, argues that you shouldn't get a parking ticket if you have a Lambo.
The rapper seems to have gotten a parking ticket at Miami International Airport and he took to social media to complain about it. He tagged the airport's official Instagram account, writing, "Come on, Lambos [are] not allowed [to] get tickets. We should [be] able [to] park anywhere."
Jackboy has a lot of reasons to be proud of his two Lamborghini Urus, which come in black and purple, but getting out of parking tickets is not a feature that comes with the super-SUV. The Urus is the only SUV in the Sant'Agata Bolognese current lineup, and it's fast and powerful. It is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The brand claims the Urus can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
And just shortly after he posted the first video on Instagram Stories on Friday, December 16, he added yet another one with a plot twist. In the short clip, he was pushed around in a wheelchair and revealed he went "from [the] Lambo [to] the wheelchair" because he broke his leg. He didn't offer more details as to how that happened, but he didn't seem to be experiencing any issues in the first video. And we hardly think it’s because he got a parking ticket when driving a Lamborghini Urus.
But rapper Jackboy, who is the proud owner of not just one, but two Urus SUVs, argues that you shouldn't get a parking ticket if you have a Lambo.
The rapper seems to have gotten a parking ticket at Miami International Airport and he took to social media to complain about it. He tagged the airport's official Instagram account, writing, "Come on, Lambos [are] not allowed [to] get tickets. We should [be] able [to] park anywhere."
Jackboy has a lot of reasons to be proud of his two Lamborghini Urus, which come in black and purple, but getting out of parking tickets is not a feature that comes with the super-SUV. The Urus is the only SUV in the Sant'Agata Bolognese current lineup, and it's fast and powerful. It is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine, rated at 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, sent to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The brand claims the Urus can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in about 3.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
And just shortly after he posted the first video on Instagram Stories on Friday, December 16, he added yet another one with a plot twist. In the short clip, he was pushed around in a wheelchair and revealed he went "from [the] Lambo [to] the wheelchair" because he broke his leg. He didn't offer more details as to how that happened, but he didn't seem to be experiencing any issues in the first video. And we hardly think it’s because he got a parking ticket when driving a Lamborghini Urus.