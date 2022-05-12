Rapper Gunna's Custom Campagna T-Rex Is Definitely Made to Stand Out

When you have the money, there are endless possibilities you can try when it comes to having fun. Besides exotic or high-end cars, there are other toys out there, like rapper Gunna’s custom Campagna T-Rex three-wheeler, which is designed to stand out.
Rapper Gunna might be in a bit of a pickle with the law right now due to his racketeering charges. But that doesn’t mean that, when or if he’s all cleared up, he won’t be able to enjoy all his expensive toys.
The folks over at West Coast Customs, a famous automobile shop focusing on the customization of vehicles, are one of the top choices for celebrities when it comes to customization. And rapper Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, also chose their services.
He took his Campagna T-Rex RR three-wheeler to the auto shop for some extra styling. Gunna’s T-Rex now has a yellow exterior with orange leather seats, while displaying lots of black and carbon fiber accents. The three-wheeler has been fitted with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato. The auto shop didn't share more information on what other updates Gunna's T-Rex got.
The 2022 Campagna T-Rex RR comes with a 1,441cc in-line 4-cylinder engine from KAWASAKI® and promises to give a "race-ride type of experience." It delivers 208 horsepower (211 ps) and 116.5 lb-ft (158 Nm) of torque, perfect for both smooth and brisk accelerations.
In his garage, Gunna also hosts a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan that he received from fellow artist Young Thug for his 27th birthday. He is the owner of an orange Lamborghini Urus as well and seems to have a passion for Mercedes. He has a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Mercedes-Maybach S 560, and has been seen with a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S and a Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, although it’s uncertain whether he owns the two. In his garage, you can also find a 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray.
From what we can tell given his collection, the rapper is all about luxury and performance, and this Campagna T-Rex RR seems to fit right in.
