Ranking the 2022 MotoGP Liveries From Worst to Best - Part Two

6. Pramac Racing (Ducati Desmosedici) - I think Pramac used their blue, white, and red in a unique way. Even if they used the same colors as last year, it's a different-looking bike. The side parts are the best things about this two-wheeler, with blue and red diamonds that create this illusion of flames.
These "flames" go from the front of the bike to the exhaust, creating a very cool image.However, I don't believe it's the best combination of colors out there for a racing bike, but still, Pramac did an excellent job for this season.
5. Tech3 KTM Factory Racing (KTM RC16) - A livery that pops in your eyes wherever you are. When you check your mirrors to see what is happening behind you, these complete orange paint jobs will catch your attention no matter what.
Tech3 Team kept it simple with some black accents, and the KTM logo on the side was created in a lovely way. The French team proved that you don't need crazy combinations and designs to be beautiful.If you have good taste, creativity, and vision, you can transform a simple paint job into a piece of art.
4. Ducati Lenovo Team (Ducati Desmosedici) - With Ducati, it's always the same problem as it is with Ferrari in Formula 1. Always read with minor changes. But they create these beautiful liveries and types of machinery, and we can't get mad at them.
For 2022, Ducati uses different shades of red, with black accents from their sponsor Lenovo. The addition of black, together with red, creates this aggressive, rapid look, but at the same time stays beautiful and full of heart.
And that's what Ducati is all about. Power, aggression but with touches of heart, passion, and love. You know it can kill you if you act stupid, but it will kill you in a very passionate way.
3. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing (KTM RC16) - Over time, we learned that a Red Bull livery is synonymous with success. We see Red Bull colors almost everywhere, from Formula 1 to WRC, MotoGP, and boat racing. So, of course, they strike again.
Red Bull and KTM are old friends, and they know how to complement each other works.It's funny that the bike is giving this Motocross vibe when in reality, it's the total opposite of anything off-road.
2. Repsol Honda Team (Honda RC213V) - If you're a bike fan, there's a good chance when you see Repsol, you immediately think of MotoGP. The partnership between the Spanish oil and gas giant company and Honda has been going for over 25-years, winning many championships.
Remember when I said if it's good, fix it? Well, this is the best example. For a quarter of a century, Repsol Honda livery dominated the world of MotoGP, creating memorable moments for all the fans in the world.
The fact that the orange bikes have been so successful and for so long makes this an iconic and unreplaceable livery. But for this year, it's not the best paint job because of minor changes that did not exploit the full potential of Repsol Honda.
1. Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (Yamaha YZR-M1) - Hands down the best-looking bike for the 2022 MotoGP season. When I first saw this bike, I thought it was a Transformers character. To be more specific, a Decepticon (the evil guys). From the race suits to the actual bike, all the elements of the Yamaha team come together to create something beautiful and well put together in a specific Japanese way.
Dark blue accents combined with black accents and a big Monster Energy logo in the middle screams evil and power.
Seeing this thing on track with that loud sound from the roaring engine must be scary for some drivers. Every element about this bike is aggressive and beautiful. Liveries are subjective, so feel free to disagree and let me know your own rankings in the comments.
