Mooney VR46 Racing Team Unveils New Bikes for the Upcoming MotoGP, Moto2 Seasons

This week, at the Rossini Theater in Pesaro, Italy, the Mooney VR46 Racing Team launched their newest two-wheels creations for the 2022 MotoGP and Moto2 season.
The Italian team gets set to start their first campaign in the premier class with a full Italian lineup, comprising Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi for the MotoGP, and Celestino Vietti and Niccolo Antonelli for Moto2.
The newest team on the grid is owned by Valentino Rossi, a nine-time Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion, seven of which were in the premier 500cc/MotoGP class. He is widely considered to be one of the greatest motorcycle racers of all time.
Mooney VR46 will race on the Ducati Desmosedici with a fluorescent yellow and black from the VR46 color scheme, combined with the dark grey and ochre yellow from Mooney. This look gives the team an aggressive and mean look.
“It has been a long way since Moto3, but now we are ready to make our debut in MotoGP with a VR46 team and four young riders who I know will give their 100%. It is the closing of a circle for me and also for all the people who have worked with so much passion on this project over the years. At the same time, it is a great debut and the beginning of a new chapter of this beautiful story in MotoGP,” said “The Doctor” at the official unveiling.
From the team owner to team managers and riders, people involved with the Italian-based team are excited and confident to begin this new journey.“The crew has the DNA of VR46: many of the technicians and mechanics of this Team come from Moto2 and have worked with us for many years. An opportunity for growth for many of our guys, a further source of pride for me,” said Pablo Nieto, team manager of Mooney VR46 Racing Team.
The legacy and knowledge of Valentino Rossi seem ready to continue with his team and prodigies, so others “doctors” can rise and dominate the world of MotoGP.
