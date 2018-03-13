autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Range Rover Sport SVR Beats Ferrari 458 Italia Record on Tianmen Road

13 Mar 2018, 8:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When two vehicles from entirely different classes compete against each other, who is responsible for one of them winning? The car itself, or the driver? 
24 photos
Range Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVRRange Rover Sport SVR
Back in 2016, a Ferrari 458 Italia driven by Fabio Barone went about setting a world record for driving through the 99 turns of the Tianmen Road in China. The Italian and his car drove to the dizzying twists, turns and slopes of the road, stretching for over 11 kilometers (6.8 miles), in 10 minutes 31 seconds.

Last week, a Range Rover Sport SVR went for the throat of the sports car. Driven by Panasonic Jaguar Racing’s Ho-Pin Tung, the SUV managed to go through the same course in 9 minutes 51 seconds.

Now, to be fair, the SUV is a touch more powerful than the sports car. The Ferrari 458 Italia is powered by a 4.5-liter V8, developing 570 hp, while the SVR comes packing a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine, the most powerful in the brand’s history, developing 575 hp.

To be even more fair, in theory at least, Ferrari’s lower center of gravity should have allowed it to negotiate the turns better and faster than the Range Rover. The lower mass of the sports car should have made a difference too.

But, all in all, we could concede the two vehicles balance each other out regarding performance. Could it be the drivers, then, that made the difference?

Fabio Barone is not a professional race driver, but he is the president of the Ferrari Club Passione Rossa, a social media group with a passion for the Prancing Horse. He has, to some extent, experience with driving on challenging roads.

At the other end, Ho-Pin Tung is a professional racer and Le Mans class winner. He is also the guy that drove a Range Rover Sport PHEV up a bunch of stairs (999 steps, to be precise), to the top of the Tianmen Mountain in China, at times referred to as Heaven's Gate.
Range Rover Sport SVR Ferrari 458 Italia tianmen road China record
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8LAND ROVER Defender 90 Works V8 Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  