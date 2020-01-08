Range Rover Evoque Long Nose Is a V12 Conversion, Has Side Exhaust

It's all about shapes and sizes with this Range Rover Evoque. For one thing, the Land Rover casts a longer shadow. No, really, it does, since its front section has been elongated via a rendering.
Then there's the fact that this digital creation comes full circle - Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist behind the work, was inspired by British developer Kahn's Flying Huntsman Land Rover Defender, so he created an entire LN series, but this is the first time when he uses such a take on an SUV, a vehicle featuring the same shape as the real-world original.
Since the two-door incarnation of the Evoque was used as a starting point, the proportions of the result appear even more exaggerated. Then again, in the realm of renderings, this is an asset, as it helps set the contraption apart from the tons of machines that hit the world wide web on a weekly basis.
Of course, all the explanations above can be skipped in favor of a much simpler take: the car now looks like a shoe.
Nevertheless, the longer front section has more serious implications. For one, the exhaust now leaves the car via the front fenders. And there's more: the engine compartment is generous enough to welcome a V12 - over the years, there have been aftermarket builds that saw gear heads fitting such motors in Range Rovers, albeit not Evoques.
As for the custom wheels and the (supposedly) carbon-ceramic brakes lurking behind them, these are only normal for a pixel play of this kind - you didn't expect the artist to take the vehicle this far from its factory form and leave the wheels stock, did you?
PS: Since we mentioned a Long Nose series above, you should know this focused on sportscars/hypercars. So here's what happens when this treatment is applied to a Koenigsegg and a Mustang.
Since the two-door incarnation of the Evoque was used as a starting point, the proportions of the result appear even more exaggerated. Then again, in the realm of renderings, this is an asset, as it helps set the contraption apart from the tons of machines that hit the world wide web on a weekly basis.
Of course, all the explanations above can be skipped in favor of a much simpler take: the car now looks like a shoe.
Nevertheless, the longer front section has more serious implications. For one, the exhaust now leaves the car via the front fenders. And there's more: the engine compartment is generous enough to welcome a V12 - over the years, there have been aftermarket builds that saw gear heads fitting such motors in Range Rovers, albeit not Evoques.
As for the custom wheels and the (supposedly) carbon-ceramic brakes lurking behind them, these are only normal for a pixel play of this kind - you didn't expect the artist to take the vehicle this far from its factory form and leave the wheels stock, did you?
PS: Since we mentioned a Long Nose series above, you should know this focused on sportscars/hypercars. So here's what happens when this treatment is applied to a Koenigsegg and a Mustang.
View this post on Instagram
Directly inspired by @afzalkahn ‘s and @chelseatruckco ‘s Flying Huntsman Defender. Longnose coupe Evoque, because why not. # First look first, while I get other things done Mü . . Sitting on some @adv1 shoes . . . #rangeroverevoque #rangerover #evoque #landroverdefender #longnose #chelseatrucks #customcars #oneoff #sema2020 #ydcars #yd #yasiddesign #art #design #playersshow