Range Rover Evoque Long Nose Is a V12 Conversion, Has Side Exhaust

Directly inspired by @afzalkahn ‘s and @chelseatruckco ‘s Flying Huntsman Defender. Longnose coupe Evoque, because why not. # First look first, while I get other things done Mü . . Sitting on some @adv1 shoes . . . #rangeroverevoque #rangerover #evoque #landroverdefender #longnose #chelseatrucks #customcars #oneoff #sema2020 #ydcars #yd #yasiddesign #art #design #playersshow

A post shared by Al Yasid Oozeear (@yasiddesign) on Jan 7, 2020 at 10:25am PST