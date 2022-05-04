Race with Stars from American Dad, Family Guy and More in Warped Kart Racers

Apple’s premium gaming service is getting new games every month. Between Apple Originals and older games that got refined and polished to be added to the service, Apple Arcade has a pretty decent offering when it comes to games and apps.
Although not many games will be joining Apple Arcade in May, there’s one that racing fans must absolutely try: Warped Kart Racers. Yes, there’s already a gazillion of kart racing games out there, so regardless of what gaming platform you favor, you’ll most likely find one to play.
However, Warped Kart Racers blends kart racing elements with … humor. Developed by Electric Square, Warped Kart Racers lets players take the role of famous stars from American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites while they race and battle in solo or multiplayer mode.
At launch, the game will feature a lineup of 20 characters, which will be available for racing in iconic locations from these hit animated shows. The folks at Electric Square also revealed that the game will include 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes, a massive single-player campaign, as well as 8-player multiplayer support.
Warped Kart Racers will be joining Apple Arcade on May 20 and will be fully compatible with devices running iOS 13 and up. It requires around 1GB of free storage and network connectivity for multiplayer gameplay.
Of course, the game will be completely free for all Apple Arcade subscribers. Those who haven’t yet tried out Apple’s subscription gaming service can get a one-month free trial. Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Along with the kart racing game, three other titles will be joining Apple Arcade in May: Badland Party (available on May 6), Goat Simulator+ (available on May 13), and Pro Darts 2022+ (available on May 27).
However, Warped Kart Racers blends kart racing elements with … humor. Developed by Electric Square, Warped Kart Racers lets players take the role of famous stars from American Dad!, Family Guy, King of the Hill and Solar Opposites while they race and battle in solo or multiplayer mode.
At launch, the game will feature a lineup of 20 characters, which will be available for racing in iconic locations from these hit animated shows. The folks at Electric Square also revealed that the game will include 16 maps drawn from fan-favorite episodes, a massive single-player campaign, as well as 8-player multiplayer support.
Warped Kart Racers will be joining Apple Arcade on May 20 and will be fully compatible with devices running iOS 13 and up. It requires around 1GB of free storage and network connectivity for multiplayer gameplay.
Of course, the game will be completely free for all Apple Arcade subscribers. Those who haven’t yet tried out Apple’s subscription gaming service can get a one-month free trial. Apple Arcade costs $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year.
Along with the kart racing game, three other titles will be joining Apple Arcade in May: Badland Party (available on May 6), Goat Simulator+ (available on May 13), and Pro Darts 2022+ (available on May 27).