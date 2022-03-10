Kart Racing Game Chocobo GP Out Now on Nintendo Switch

Japanese developer Square Enix has just announced Nintendo Switch exclusive Chocobo GP is now available for download. The kart racing game features one of the most beloved Final Fantasy creatures, the Chocobo, including Vivi and Steiner from Final Fantasy IX.
In addition to the game, Square Enix launched Chocobo GP Lite, a deluxe demo version of the game that allows players to play it for free before purchasing the full game. Even though the Nintendo Switch isn’t known for making it easy to play games in multiplayer, Chocobo GP focuses exactly on this aspect.
Square Enix’s Chocobo GP features multiple game modes, including Story and Chocobo GP, which has bracket-style tournaments that can support up to 64 players, a massive achievement for the Nintendo Switch.
The lets players race through various Chocobo and Final Fantasy-themed courses, including Cid’s Test Track, the streets of Alexandria, Zozo, and the Gold Saucer. More importantly, the game features a huge roster of fan-favorite characters so that players can choose from a wide selection of Final Fantasy and Chocobo characters across the series.
Along with the game’s launch, Square Enix announced that the Chocobo GP’s first Season is now in full swing within the multiplayer mode. Kart racers who participate in this mode can raise their season level and earn various rewards.
Surprisingly, Chocobo GP includes a bunch of microtransactions, as well as an optional Prize Pass that grants buyers access to an additional set of season rewards and an optional Premium Prize Pass, which offers players 60 levels worth of season rewards.
The Prize Pass is available for 800 mythril, the in-game currency, while the Premium Prize Pass costs 2,400 mythril. For comparison, players can purchase a discounted 1,600 mythril pack for $8 through the Nintendo eShop.
Finally, players who purchase Chocobo GP will be rewarded with a celebratory login bonus of 800 mythril (equivalent to a Prize Pass), which will allow them to obtain Cloud, the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII.
Square Enix’s Chocobo GP features multiple game modes, including Story and Chocobo GP, which has bracket-style tournaments that can support up to 64 players, a massive achievement for the Nintendo Switch.
The lets players race through various Chocobo and Final Fantasy-themed courses, including Cid’s Test Track, the streets of Alexandria, Zozo, and the Gold Saucer. More importantly, the game features a huge roster of fan-favorite characters so that players can choose from a wide selection of Final Fantasy and Chocobo characters across the series.
Along with the game’s launch, Square Enix announced that the Chocobo GP’s first Season is now in full swing within the multiplayer mode. Kart racers who participate in this mode can raise their season level and earn various rewards.
Surprisingly, Chocobo GP includes a bunch of microtransactions, as well as an optional Prize Pass that grants buyers access to an additional set of season rewards and an optional Premium Prize Pass, which offers players 60 levels worth of season rewards.
The Prize Pass is available for 800 mythril, the in-game currency, while the Premium Prize Pass costs 2,400 mythril. For comparison, players can purchase a discounted 1,600 mythril pack for $8 through the Nintendo eShop.
Finally, players who purchase Chocobo GP will be rewarded with a celebratory login bonus of 800 mythril (equivalent to a Prize Pass), which will allow them to obtain Cloud, the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII.