Queen Elizabeth's Bentley State Limousines Are Specially Designed By Her Majesty

Queen Elizabeth is the 344th richest woman in the UK, but one of the most famous on Earth. Although the Royal Family has a preference for Jaguar, for royal commitments, they have a fleet of rare Bentleys.
Queen Elizabeth II, who has ruled in the UK for seven decades, is nearing her Platinum Jubilee, and will become the first British Monarch to reach this milestone.
Celebrating the Platinum Jubilee on February 6, 70 years after her accession to the throne, we can’t help but marvel at the Queen’s fleet of beautiful cars.
In her personal life, it’s said that she’s not one for expensive things, and the Royal Family has a particular liking for vintage Jaguars. You can check out the Queen go for a drive in a Jaguar X-Type here, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drove away in a beautiful E-Type vintage convertible after their lavish wedding in 2018.
But, for official business, the Queen has two rare Bentley limousines who are worth $13.5 million (£10million) each.
She received the two Bentley limousines as a gift for her Golden Jubilee, which marked 50 years of reign, back in 2002. But she and her late husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, had a lot to say in their design.
The royal couple made sure the interior was both luxurious and comfortable, so they could enjoy themselves when out for a royal commitment. According to Select Car Leasing, the interior has high-end lambswool cloth to make sure the seats are always nice and cozy. Having had a lot to say in their design, the two Bentleys are the only two available in the world.
Protection is a key safety for the royal vehicles, and the interior of both limos is air-tight to protect her Majesty from gas attacks or explosions, and have Kevlar-reinforced tires.
If you see the two luxurious vehicles out for a drive, the trick to finding out if the Queen is traveling inside is to spot the flags onboard the bonnet. The traditional flag is replaced with her mascot of St George slaying the dragon, or a lion if she’s in Scotland. Naturally, she’s always escorted by Royal Protection Squad vehicles.
The vehicles will most likely be present during the Platinum Jubilee, having made their last appearance during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021.
