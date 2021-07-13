Production Issue Prompts VW to Recall Certain Jetta and Jetta GLI Vehicles

It may be financially sound for Volkswagen to manufacture the Jetta in Mexico, but cheaper labor automatically means bigger quality problems. An unauthorized rework of the airbag control module’s fixation holes is to blame for the recall we’ll cover today, which involves 379 examples of the compact sedan for North America, including the go-faster Jetta GLI.
Produced from September 24th, 2020 to October 13th, 2020, these vehicles feature a stud that’s been welded incorrectly by a poorly maintained welding robot. The stud fixes the airbag control module to the vehicle body, and the unauthorized rework leaves much to be desired by Volkswagen standards.
In the event of a crash, the airbags may not deploy as intended. Volkswagen also highlights unintentional deployment while driving as well in documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The automaker believes that this topic poses no unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety, but nevertheless, Volkswagen decided to recall the Jetta out of a fear of lawsuits. Bending the stud with a bending tool is the appropriate fix according to the manufacturer, and over at Puebla, the company has implemented new quality monitoring measures in the production process.
Known customers will be informed of the callback on August 27th, and U.S. retailers will be much obliged to welcome them from August 27th as well.
Scheduled to arrive in Q3 for the 2022 model year, the mid-cycle refresh of the Jetta is expected with minor aesthetic changes and the 1.5-liter TSI four-cylinder engine of the Taos crossover. The latter develops 158 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque while the 1.4-liter TSI of the 2021 Volkswagen Jetta belts out 147 horsepower and the same kind of torque.
Recently spied by the carparazzi with a redesigned front bumper, the Jetta GLI will be improved under the hood as well. As opposed to the 241 ponies and 273 torques (370 Nm) of the 2022 model year Volkswagen Golf GTI, the sedan currently flaunts 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Nm).
