Britain, Your 2021 VW ID.4 GTX Starts at £48,510, GTX Max Is £7,030 Pricier

The sporty GTX variants of the 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 are finally up for grabs in the United Kingdom, with decent performance, and generous gear and safety systems.
From £48,510 ($66,835) on-the-road, customers will get the 2021 VW ID.4 GTX, with standard 12-inch infotainment system, head-up display with augmented reality, reversing camera, LED strip up front, LED Matrix headlights, LED taillights with dynamic turn signs, and a few other items.
For the better-equipped ID.4 GTX Max, Volkswagen is asking a minimum of £55,540 ($76,520). Among the extras offered in this variant are the electrically adjustable front seats with heating and massaging functions, three-zone climate control, area view camera system, side assist, lane assist, and emergency assist.
Part of the Plus versions of the Design and Dynamic packages (ID.4 GTX gets the non-Plus), customers will also enjoy things such as the panoramic sunroof and adaptive damping. The Car2X tech is standard in both models, alongside the electronic differential lock and Vehicle Dynamics Manager.
The 2021 ID.4 GTX and GTX Max are equipped with the 77 kWh battery, normally found in the Pro Performance, which powers the dual motors, one driving each axle, that generate a combined 299 PS (295 HP / 220 kW) and 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) of torque. This allows them to accelerate to 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.2 seconds, from a standstill. Top speed is capped at 180 kph (112 mph), 21 kph (13 mph) more than the regular model.
Volkswagen claims the battery can be fully juiced up from zero in around 12 hours and 40 minutes at a 7.2 kW home charger, while a DC connection will charge it to 80% in 38 minutes. At a 125 kW fast charger, the ID.4 GTX will sip electrons for 320 km (199 miles) in 30 minutes.
The GTX and GTX Max have a combined WLTP-rated range of 485 km (301 miles) and 468 km (291 miles) respectively.
