2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI Spied With Mild Updates, Could Get 241 HP Turbo

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI has steadily improved over the years. Our current generation dates back to 2019's Chicago Auto Show, and spy photographs indicate VW is just about ready to launch an updated version. 14 photos



Despite having the same engines, the Jetta GLI was slower than a Golf 7 GTI, and this didn't just have to do with the size of the body. The all-new GTI hot hatch promises to be better than before, with the added benefit of German construction making it somewhat more attractive.



Thus we hope the GLI sedan will be allowed a small engine boost. Currently, the 2.0 Turbo is rated at 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 N,) of torque. Volkswagen should decide to change that to the GTI's 2022 engine, which is rated at 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque (370 Nm). Obviously, the German company has much better engines available too, as the GTI Clubsport is rated at 296 hp in Europe, thanks to a larger turbo.



The Jetta GLI faces competition from the DCT now being offered by the Korean automaker.So what about cosmetic changes?

Looking at the prototype, we find very little camouflage on it. However, that doesn't mean this is the full extent of the changes. For example, the headlights are the same, and we know GTI owners love to obsess about the way their indicator blinks or which LEDs are different compared to the Golf R.



The front end of the 2022 Jetta GLI has a small splitter, followed by the new mesh on the bottom grille and the revised VW logo. At the back, the fascia is more aggressive around the exhaust tips and includes a fake mesh grille.



