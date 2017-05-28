Pristine Ferrari F40 Heads To Auction With Aftermarket Turbos And Tubi Exhaust

autoevolution

The Porsche 959 may have been a tour de force as far as supercars of the 1980s are concerned, but the Ferrari F40 is a different animal. Analog by nature and magnificent by character, there’s no doubt the F40 is one of the most celebrated products in the Prancing Horse’s history. It’s no wonder, then, that this rare breed holds its value well on the classic car market.
On average, a good one will set you back just about $1.3 million at auction. The F40 in the adjacent photos, which was built in the last year of production for the mid-engined model, holds an estimate of $900,000 to $1,100,000. And from the looks of it, it’s worth its salt.

A U.S.-delivery example specced with air conditioning, the TT V8-powered bruiser shows just 15,849 miles on the clock. That works out to almost 634 miles per year, which means that the powertrain and drivetrain are in tip-top condition. Speaking of which, the 1992 Ferrari F40 in question sports a pair of aftermarket turbochargers.

The owner also changed the bushings in the front suspension to Challenge units, whereas the brake ducts were replaced with the most recent service. Performed by GTO Engineering, the service further includes new spark plugs and accessory belts, timing belts, tensioner bearings, valve cover gaskets, cam seals and O-rings.

What’s more, the car benefits from a Tubi exhaust system, which allows the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 to sing its thundering song loud and clear. Painted in classical Rossa Corsa and specced with red cloth seats, there are little signs of wear and tear from all those years of use. Overall, the pictured F40 is undoubtedly worthy of its estimate.

The last Ferrari that Il Commendatore personally approved, the F40 spawned 1,311 units in merely five years of production. And in stark comparison to today’s exotica, this fellow doesn’t have any sort of driver aids to get you out of trouble. On that note, 2017 marks the 30th anniversary of the F40.
