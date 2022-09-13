autoevolution
President Biden Will Be Allowed to Bring The Beast Armored Limo to Queen’s State Funeral

13 Sep 2022, 05:06 UTC ·
Operation London Bridge is fully underway, and it brings certain restrictions for heads-of-state and dignitaries, of the most unusual and unprecedented kind. One such restriction could mean that U.S. President Joe Biden might not be allowed to use The Beast on his visit to the UK.
Cadillac armored limousine known as The Beast, unveiled during Donald Trump's Presidency 13 photos
Operation London Bridge is the official name for what is happening right now in the UK, with the passing of the beloved and long-reigning Queen Elizabeth II. She died at her estate in Balmoral in Scotland, on September 8, and the state funeral is scheduled to take place on September 19 at Westminster Abbey in London.

U.S. President Joe Biden and the First Lady will be in attendance, as will be other heads of state and dignitaries. Operation London Bridge is the highest-security international event to ever be hosted in the British capital, and Politico reports that it comes with unprecedented restrictions, including for attendees.

Citing a leaked document from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the media outlet says restrictions involve flying private or by state plane into London, using a helicopter to move from the airport to a near location, and riding around in a private or state car. Attendees are asked to fly commercial and ride shuttle buses onto Abbey grounds, “because of tight security and road restrictions.” Another stipulation is that delegations will not be allowed, with invites sent out solely for the head of state and the spouse.

President Biden confirmed that he would be attending the state funeral on Friday, and the leaked guidelines went viral on the heels of his confirmation. The reason is obvious: Biden would have to ditch his armored Cadillac limousine known as The Beast, travel without security, and ride the bus for the ceremony. It would be an unheard-of situation for the President widely referred to as the most powerful man in the world – which applies not just to Biden, but all U.S. Presidents.

Reports in the British media say that Biden might be one of the few exceptions to the rules, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Israel’s President Herzog, and Japan’s Emperor Natuhito. The U.S. delegation will probably be reduced to a minimum, but he will be allowed to land on Air Force One, ride the helicopter into London, and The Beast to the Abbey.

As Timothy Miller, security specialist and former US secret service agent, tells The Guardian, “The bottom line is the president of the United States would never fly commercial and/or ride on a bus.” There is no compromising the President’s security, even at events of this magnitude.

Editor's note: For illustrative purposes and as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, photos in the gallery show her training as mechanic and truck driver in the ATS.

