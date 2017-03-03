autoevolution

Possible 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Prototype Caught on Camera

 
3 Mar 2017, 18:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For most muscle car aficionados, we are now living in the golden era of horsepower and torque, with cars like the Shelby Mustang GT350, Dodge Challenger Hellcat (and upcoming Demon) and the recently unveiled Camaro ZL1 1LE taking the spotlight.
That said, it seems that carmakers still haven't had enough, and at least Chevrolet feels that it can step it up a bit. That would be a pretty good reason for why the bow-tie carmaker is currently testing a mysterious Camaro.

Caught by our spy photographers from a considerable distance, the prototype was swiftly covered up by General Motors engineers, so the photogs only had 19 seconds to shoot it. Even so, they had plenty of time to photograph it from multiple angles, and the results make everything even more mysterious.

If you squint your eyes a bit, you can see that the strange Camaro has some bits of camouflage attached on top of the regular camouflage, meaning that what's underneath may sport some pretty extensive modifications, especially when the hood and front bumper are involved.

A few air intakes could be part of that bulge on the hood, while the entire front end is camouflaged to bits, suggesting a complete redesign.

Now that the ZL1 1LE has been revealed, the only two possibilities would be that this is either a prototype for the Camaro mid-cycle facelift or a brand new Z/28. Since it would be way too early for the facelift to start testing, we're going with the Z/28 theory.

Rumors suggesting a resurrection of the Z/28 nameplate have been around for some time, but the sudden appearance of the 1LE package for the ZL1 promptly quieted them down. According to some insiders, there are unconfirmed rumors that say GM is working on a brand new beast of an engine, and a new Z/28 would be a perfect fit.

Apparently, work has already begun on a naturally aspirated small block with DOHC technology and a flat plane crankshaft, just like in the Shelby GT350 and various Italian supercars. With an output surrounding 700 hp in its most extreme version, we wouldn't be surprised if a possible Z/28 would instantly become one of the most desired muscle cars in recent years.

Take all this information with a pinch of salt, of course, but keep in mind that we do know one thing for sure. Chevrolet is definitely testing what appears a bad Camaro, and since the engineers were so quick to cover it up, they are certainly not doing it just for show.
2019 chevrolet camaro z/28 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 Camaro Chevrolet spyshots Chevrolet Camaro
 
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our CHEVROLET Testdrives:

2015 Chevrolet Colorado71
2015 Chevrolet Trax62
2014 CHEVROLET Camaro RS Convertible73
CHEVROLET SS81
2014 CHEVROLET Corvette Stingray 87
CHEVROLET Camaro SS Convertible 72