Portable Glacier Freezer Can Whip Up Ice Cubes in 12 Minutes and Keeps Your Food Fresh

For a few years now, a crew dubbed EcoFlow has been hitting the lifestyle industry with all it's got. From solutions for eco-friendly living at home to RV use, they have the gear to cover almost every need you could ever encounter. Well, now they're back, this time with the Glacier, a portable fridge/freezer that can make ice cubes faster than you can whip up a sandwich.

9 photos Photo: EcoFlow / Edited by autoevolution