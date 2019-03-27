autoevolution

Porsche Breaks Road Atlanta Lap Record Twice with 911 GT2 RS and 911 GT3 RS

27 Mar 2019, 15:12 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The record for the fastest production car to go down the Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta track was shattered by German carmaker Porsche who broke the previous best time not once, but twice in a row.
14 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RSPorsche 911 GT2 RS
At an unspecified date, the Germans carmaker took two 911 GT RS cars to the track and handed them over to drivers David Donohue and Randy Pobst to have a go at beating the record.

It was the 911 GT2 RS driven by Pobst that managed to win the title of fastest production car ever to lap the 2.54-mile road course in Georgia, with a time of 1:24,88 minutes. The GT3 RS followed close behind with a time of 1:26.24 minutes.

The two Porsche cars managed thus to beat the 1:26.45 minutes set by a Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in 2018. No major modifications were made to the two cars taking part in the record attempt, apart from fitting them with road-legal Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R N0 tires.

“It was an incredible experience. The traction coming out of a corner, the tireless brakes, the grip generated by the downforce and the tires, and of course the tremendous power made it possible,” said in a statement David Donohue, one of the two pilots.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS uses a 3.8-liter biturbo boxer engine developing 700 hp that gives the car a zero to 100 km/h acceleration time of 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).

The GT3 RS is somewhat less powerful, developing 520 hp from a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated engine. Performance figures stand at 3.2 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 312 km/h (194 mph).

As a side note, the fastest time for any type of car to go down this track is held by Peugeot Sport’s LMP1 that lapped the course in 1:06.242 in 2008. The same year, a Suzuki GSX-R1000 set the fastest time for bikes, at 1:23.421.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS porsche 911 gt3 rs record lap Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta fastest lap
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Macan SPORSCHE Macan S Small SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4SPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CoupeAll PORSCHE models  
 
 