Porsche and New York City Ballet Collaborate on New Dance Video Inspired by the Taycan EV

Always follow your dreams! That’s what Porsche wants to encourage its fans through a new short film released in partnership with New York City Ballet.
Porsche has recently announced it entered an unexpected yet exciting new collaboration with the legendary NYCB, and the short films they worked on together are created around the idea that you can take your dreams and passions everywhere, even to the open road.
The main short film incorporates the key principles the two organizations have in common - performance, precision, elegance, and ambition - and aims to show that “dreams truly know no boundaries.”
The content was filmed in New York City, and NYCB Principal Dancer Peter Walker and soloist Emily Kikta took care of the choreography. NYCB dancers Olivia Boisson, Anthony Huxley, Alexa Maxwell, Andrew Veyette, Sebastian Villarini-Velez, and Emma Von Enck are the performers.
In the dance film, the artists perform new, original dance movements created specifically for Porsche. Actually, the two choreographs used Porsche’s first all-electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, as a source of inspiration. The body and shape of the luxury car defined the fluid yet precise undulations you can see in the video.
“Our cars are designed to dance, in their own way,” explains Ayesha Coker, Vice President of Marketing for Porsche Cars North America. “So much care goes into their creation, and every movement they make is deliberate – it has to feel and move like a Porsche. The outcome is something beautiful and life-affirming – similar to the thoughtful work of the ballet.”
PCNA and NYCB are both getting ready to celebrate their 75th anniversaries next year, so expect to see more special content coming from this partnership. At least, that’s what the two brands are promising.
The dance videos created by Porsche and NYCB will be featured on the Porsche Content Hub, Twitter, as well as Porche’s dealerships and headquarters in Atlanta. You can watch all the videos released so far, including a behind-the-scenes piece, on the Porsche Content Hub.
Dreamers are impossible to contain. They push limits. Defy boundaries. See how one dream inspired another to take on a new stage – the street – in this special collaboration with @nycballet. Porsche is a proud partner of New York City Ballet. Visit: https://t.co/lg8Hw5kvNv pic.twitter.com/4oCDYba0R5— Porsche (@Porsche) October 13, 2022