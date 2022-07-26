Porsche Is Recalling 40,421 Taycan EVs Globally

In production since 2019, the all-electric Taycan has been a blessing and a curse for the Zuffenhausen-based automaker. Although it sells rather well, the sporty EV has been recalled way too many times already.
Over in Germany, the Federal Motor Transport Authority has issued five recalls from March 2021 through February 2022. Over in the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued seven recalls for the 2020 model year, 10 for 2021, and one recall for 2022. It is most certainly uncanny, but not over yet because Porsche prepares to announce another recall according to German trade journal kfz-betrieb.
The cited publication understands that approximately half of the cars delivered thus far will be called back. A grand total of 40,421 examples of the breed, sedans and wagons produced between July 2019 and May 2021, are recalled over a wire harness that may be damaged by the front seats.
The damage occurs during longitudinal adjustments. In the worst-case scenario, the damaged wire harness may deactivate the airbags and seatbelt tensioners. In other words, there’s an increased risk of injury or death in case of a collision. The recall campaign carries the ANA5 campaign number.
On a related note, this callback may be pretty familiar to autoevolution readers. My colleague Ancuta has covered a similar campaign for the Chinese market in June 2022, affecting 6,172 units from the 2020 and 2021 model years. Earlier still, back in May 2022, yours truly covered recall campaign 22V-278 concerning 9,570 units produced for the U.S. market.
Porsche told the NHTSA that it became aware of this condition last year. Between January and April 2022, no fewer than three instances of wire damage were identified outside of the U.S. market. All three included the activation of the airbag warning lamp, caused by wire harness damage.
The remedy comes in the guise of… wait for it… fabric tape designed to secure the wire harness during longitudinal seat adjustments. Owners of the electric sedans and wagons included in recall number 22V-278 were mailed with instructions to bring their Taycans in for the remedy on June 24th.
