EV vs ICE Battle Taken to the Next Level in One Expensive Porsche Crash

23 Aug 2022, 08:20 UTC ·
Car crashes happen every day, sometimes with deadly consequences. Sometimes, they’re just weird, like this crash that occurred in Spain and involved two expensive Porsche cars. An electric Taycan crashed into an ICE Macan, smashing into a wall to conclude a costly blunder.
The accident happened over the weekend in Madrid, Spain, after the driver of the Porsche Taycan, a 45-years-old woman, lost control of her car and impacted a parked Macan. Police reports show that the low nose of the Taycan acted like a scoop, lifting the Macan and propelling it into the wall of a nearby house. Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash. However, the woman driving the Taycan was treated and taken to the hospital due to a panic attack.

We don’t know what happened before the crash. Still, considering the strong acceleration of the electric sports car, it is quite possible that the driver made a mistake and pressed the wrong pedal. It wouldn’t be for the first time. Two years ago, a video of a driver trying to park their Taycan got viral after their attempt ended in mayhem. We can only assume, just like now, that the unfortunate driver accidentally pressed the wrong pedal.

This is precisely the stupid type of crash software should prevent, as explained earlier by Tesla’s Autopilot Software Director Ashok Elluswamy. According to him, Tesla Autopilot helps prevent around 40 such crashes every day, a number that should not be understated. Porsche is probably years behind Tesla in terms of software. This is especially true as Volkswagen’s software arm Cariad had to admit defeat and ask Bosch to help develop the Group’s automated driving software.

Back to Madrid, this crash sure must’ve been utterly expensive. Considering the Taycan is a 4S Cross Turismo with lots of extras, we can say that it must’ve been valued at around 150,000 euros/USD. The Macan is somehow cheaper, although in no way affordable, with a starting price in Spain of 75,000 euros/USD. Of course, both vehicles might be repairable, thus lowering the insurance bill. However, battery damage combined with the crash damages to the front of the car would most likely write off the Taycan.



