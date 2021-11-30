Porsche Adds More Than 160 New Paint Colors for 2022

As Porsche prepares for an electric future, nothing is left to chance. That’s why the historic factory in Zuffenhausen has been treated to an all-new paint shop. This has unlocked over 160 new colors for the “Paint to Sample” program along with the option for unique colors submitted by the customer.
In lieu of uploading them all into a web-based configurator, a trip to the dealer is needed to start the process. What’s great about the program is that it can finally be applied to any Porsche model. The Panamera, Macan, and Cayenne have gained 50 new shades while the Taycan has 65 to choose from.
Those in the market for a new Porsche 911 for sale can choose from a wide range of non-metallic standard colors. Adding the metal flake can cost between $650 to $840, and a few unique blends are offered each year. While still outside of the PTS program, these colors range from $2,580 to $3,270 depending on tinted clears and the historical significance.
Turbo S, or GT3. While that might appeal to most, a true aficionado needs to be unique. If you want a new Porsche to match a part of your lifestyle, the paint shop has the ability to match a sample provided by you. “Paint to Sample Plus” is a process that involves a feasibility study.
The artists on the assembly line must purge their guns to lay down a sample, then ship it across the pond for your approval. Perfection can’t be rushed, so the minimum lead time is listed at 11 months. It is available for all models except the Cayenne, because the sleek SUV is built in Wolfsburg by their cousins at Audi. Prices start at $22,860 for normal cars while the Turbo and GT models will need $25,660.
As the cornerstone of Porsche’s Exclusive Manufaktur program, each PTS car is treated to additional clear coats and sanding to ensure orange peel is abated. This is the kind of news we need while their lineup is mid-cycle. Poor paint won’t be acceptable in the high-voltage future, so stay with us for all your Porsche news.
