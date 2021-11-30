Listen to the RUF SCR 4.0 Go Through the Gears, Enjoy Its 4.0-Liter Music

For some enthusiasts, there is nothing like the sound of a naturally aspirated flat-six motor. Fortunately, you can still buy them in new vehicles today, and if you like something with more than a touch of classic styling, RUF developed the SCR 4.0.
It was inspired by the look of the 964-generation of the Porsche 911, and it is obviously based on a Porsche. As its name implies, it was built by RUF Automobile, the German manufacturer that builds on Porsche designs with the approval of the latter.
First introduced in 2018, the RUF SCR is a tribute to a model that was launched back in 1978. Despite looking similar to a 964-generation Porsche 911, the vehicle has a RUF-designed body and chassis, and it does not effectively share parts with the now-classic Porsche model.
RUF only planned to make 15 SCR units per year, so the vehicle shown in the video made by the Dutch at Auto Top NL is definitely rare. With a starting price of EUR 650,000 (ca. $738,000), you can also say it is an expensive vehicle.
However, those who wanted something special have paid for what they desired. One of those people lent his car for the filming of the video that is embedded below.
The flat-six motor in the RUF SCR provides 510 ps (503 horsepower) at 8,270 rpm, while peak torque, of 347 lb-ft. (ca. 471 Nm), is available at 5,760 rpm. Top speed is rated at 320 km/h (ca. 199 mph), and you can observe the road tester as he tries to take the SCR 4.0 up to that speed on an unrestricted slice of the German autobahn.
Sadly, we do not get to see the RUF's naturally aspirated unit take the 1,250-kilogram (2,756 lbs.) vehicle up to its top speed because of traffic. That does not stop us from enjoying the sound made by the unit, which has an engine block that was reportedly inspired by Porsche's "Mezger" flat-six.
